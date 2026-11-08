Missing DoorDash Driver Zachariah Schuck Search Continues in Beaver County

Authorities are seeking public assistance to locate Zachariah Schuck, a DoorDash driver who vanished in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, after his last delivery on October 22.

The North Sewickley Township Police Department is leading a critical investigation into the disappearance of Zachariah Schuck, a 32-year-old DoorDash driver who vanished without a trace in Beaver County, Pennsylvania. Schuck was last seen working on his delivery route on October 22 along Route 51 in Monaca, and his sudden disappearance has prompted an urgent appeal for information from local law enforcement and his family.

Timeline of Disappearance and Vehicle Location

Police records indicate that Schuck completed his final food delivery at approximately 6:30 pm on October 22. Following this transaction, his cellular phone signal was lost, marking the end of any digital trace from the driver. Approximately one and a half hours later, at around 8:00 pm, authorities discovered his vehicle abandoned on Croxall Avenue, a location situated nearly four miles away from the Route 51 corridor where he was last recorded.

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The significant distance between the last delivery point and the abandoned car has raised immediate concerns among investigators regarding what occurred during that gap in time. The North Sewickley Township Police Department has confirmed that the vehicle was left behind without Schuck, and no further activity was detected from his mobile device or personal belongings at that location.

Physical Description and Personal Details

Zachariah Schuck stands six feet tall and is described by authorities as having green eyes and brown hair. On the day he vanished, he was wearing a distinctive blue and red flannel shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots. Law enforcement officials have emphasized that any individuals who may have seen a person matching this description in the Monaca area or near Croxall Avenue during the evening of October 22 should come forward immediately.

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Community members and family friends have turned to social media to amplify the search efforts. Schuck's wife, Jean Schuck, has shared details about her husband's absence, highlighting that he is a married father of one child. The emotional weight of the situation has been felt deeply by his family, who are relying on the community to help answer the question of where he went after leaving his job site.

Public Appeal and Official Contact Methods

On November 6, the North Sewickley Township Police Department issued a formal request for public assistance via their official Facebook page. The department explicitly asked residents to share the information widely to help bring Zachariah home safely. This public outreach is part of a broader strategy to gather any potential eyewitness accounts or video footage that might shed light on the driver's movements after his shift.

Individuals with any relevant information are strongly encouraged to contact the North Sewickley Township Police Department directly. Authorities have provided two specific phone lines for tips: 724-843-3421 and 724-843-8118. The department continues to treat this as an active missing persons case, with investigators reviewing all possible leads and maintaining communication with Schuck's family throughout the process.

Ongoing Investigation and Community Response

The investigation remains open as authorities continue to analyze the circumstances surrounding the abandonment of Schuck's vehicle. The gap between his last delivery and the discovery of the car four miles away remains the central puzzle for investigators. Local media outlets, including The Daily Mail, have reached out to DoorDash and Jean Schuck for additional commentary, though the primary focus remains on locating the missing driver.

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As the search progresses, the community of Beaver County is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or sightings. The combination of physical evidence, digital traces, and public memory serves as the primary tool for law enforcement in this high-profile missing person case. The North Sewickley Township Police Department continues to prioritize this case as they work to resolve the disappearance of Zachariah Schuck.