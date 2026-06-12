Missing Mother Lucy Stemp Returns Home Safe, Reunited with Daughter After Paris Disappearance

Lucy Stemp, a 28-year-old mother from Tonbridge, Kent, has returned home safe and sound and reunited with her daughter Gracie Anne after going missing in Paris following a music festival. She was found after weeks of searching involving family, the British Embassy, and Interpol.

A missing mother from Kent has returned home safe and sound and been reunited with her young daughter after vanishing in Paris, ending weeks of anxious searching by family and authorities.

Lucy Stemp, 28, a hair and beauty worker from Tonbridge, travelled to France for a music festival in Brest before later heading to the capital. Her last known location before she disappeared was the Bercy district of Paris. The mother of four-year-old Gracie Anne was reported missing after she failed to maintain contact with her family, prompting an urgent appeal launched on 30 May by friends and relatives.

The appeal spread widely on social media, with dozens of Britons and expats sharing the news. The British Embassy and Interpol were also reportedly involved in the search. On 10 June, her stepfather Sean confirmed that Lucy had finally made it home after almost two weeks of no contact. Sean said: Lucy is home safe and sound.

The news brought immense relief to loved ones and the community who had been waiting for any sign of her wellbeing. Lucy has now been reunited with her daughter Gracie, whom she has described as the reason she keeps going. Prior to her disappearance, Lucy had shared joyful moments with her daughter; on 19 April she posted on social media: My beautiful princess, level 3 with her swimming. So proud of you my Gracie Anne.

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain unclear. It is not yet known why the vulnerable mother went missing, and she is currently taking time with family at home to recover from the ordeal. Members of the public expressed their joy at the resolution. One person said: Relieved she is home, hope you Denise and family are all ok after what must have been a nightmare time.

Another added: That is great news. Hope you are all ok after such a distressing time. A third commented: That is brilliant news, we hope she is ok. The case highlights the power of community and international cooperation in locating missing persons.

Lucy's safe return has ended a harrowing chapter for her family, who now focus on her recovery and reunification with her daughter. The ordeal serves as a reminder of the risks associated with travel and the importance of staying connected, especially for vulnerable individuals. Moving forward, Lucy will receive support from her family to help her process the experience. The family has requested privacy as they heal together.

The search involved multiple agencies and many volunteers, demonstrating the collective effort to bring Lucy home. Her stepfather's brief but reassuring statement provided closure to a tense period. As Lucy reunites with Gracie Anne, her family hopes to put the traumatic event behind them and look toward the future





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Missing Mother Lucy Stemp Paris Disappearance Reunited Safe Return

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