Missing Woman's Disappearance in Bahamas Now Being Treated as Murder Investigation

The investigation into the disappearance of Lynette Hooker, 55, who fell overboard in the Bahamas while sailing with her husband, is now being treated as a murder probe. Officials say the US Coast Guard has sent a dive team to search the waters where Lynette fell overboard, after GPS data pulled from Brian's phone allegedly showed that his movements contradicted his initial story to investigators.

The investigation into a missing woman who fell overboard in the Bahamas while sailing with her husband is now being treated as a murder probe, officials say.

Lynette Hooker, 55, fell from a dinghy in rough conditions off the coast of Elbow Cay in the Abaco Islands on April 4, and her husband Brian Hooker, 58, said she vanished in the waters. A US official told Fox News that it is now being treated as a murder investigation.

The US Coast Guard added that it was sending a dive team to search the waters where Lynette fell overboard, after GPS data pulled from Brian's phone allegedly showed that his movements contradicted his initial story to investigators. Brian claimed he had to paddle for several hours to get to a nearby island after his wife fell overboard, but investigators said they now believe they searched the 'wrong area' in the hunt for Lynette.

It comes days after officials said investigators had also been authorized to search the couple's vessel, the Soulmate, which had been taken to Florida after the tragedy. Their boat was seized by the US Coast Guard at the outset of the case, and it is set to be scoured by investigators at a warehouse in Fort Lauderdale for any clues over her disappearance.

Lynette Hooker, 55, fell off a dinghy in rough waters while she and her husband, Brian Hooker, 58, were heading back to their sailboat, the Soulmate, on April 4. Their boat, which has since been taken to Fort Lauderdale, will be searched by authorities. Brian has not been charged in the disappearance of his wife.

'I've never harmed Lynette, and I never would harm Lynette, and I want to find Lynette,' he told NBC News in April. Brian's attorney Terrel Butler previously told the Daily Mail: 'He categorically and unequivocally denies any wrongdoing.

' The husband was initially detained by Bahamian officials for five days following his wife's disappearance, but he was released without charge and has since returned to the US. Parker said despite the case unfolding in the Bahamas, the FBI got involved in the investigation because the suspect and victim are both US citizens and their vessel was registered to the US, which she said 'gives the United States jurisdiction.

' In his telling of the disappearance to police, Brian said he and his wife were headed toward their sailboat in a dinghy when they hit rough conditions on the water. He said they paddled against strong currents until Lynette was knocked overboard around 7:30pm. Brian said he desperately paddled to the shore for hours, and only reached the island of Great Abaco at around 4am the next morning.

However, his timeline came under question, with the couple's friend Daniel Danforth and a local bartender among those who have publicly questioned the story. The Coast Guard reopened the search after new GPS evidence from the boat contradicted what Brian told authorities, officials said. Brian has not been charged in his wife's disappearance and he maintains his innocence.

Danforth said last month that while Brian said he searched the waters for Lynette for hours, he allegedly failed to inform investigators about a high-tech camera known as a FLIR system, which may have helped in the search. Danforth told Fox News that the camera 'would have been my first choice like if I was trying to rescue somebody,' but claimed that Brian did not appear to have told investigators about it.

'I told them about it and they were very interested,' he said. 'That was the first they had heard about that system being on the boat. And so they told me that they were going to file for a warrant of seizure for that because it has a serial number.

' Danforth previously shared messages between him and Brian in which Brian said he saw his wife swimming 'toward the sailboat' before they 'lost sight of each other pretty quickly. ' 'I drifted and tried to paddle with one oar for the next seven hours until I washed up behind the shore of the next island over and was able to get some help finally,' he Facebook messaged Danforth.

Local bartender Ken, 38, who did not give his last name, also said last month that he served the husband and wife on the night Lynette went missing, and said he did not believe the timeline added up. He said the couple got drinks at the Abaco Inn in Elbow Cay, Bahamas in the early evening and downed several rounds of rum and cokes.

But while he thought at the time that their encounter was unremarkable, Ken started to think Brian's story didn't make sense when he saw the news of Lynette's disappearance





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lynette Hooker Brian Hooker Bahamas Murder Investigation Disappearance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Body found in seaside village after desperate search for missing manLee Butler had been missing since May 26

Read more »

Girl, 13, dies after going missing in river near North Yorkshire beauty spotA girl aged 13 has died after going missing in a river near a beauty spot in North Yorkshire.

Read more »

This Morning host pays tribute to Air India victim as remains still missingAmanda Donaghey appeared on This Morning to speak about her desperate search for the remains of her son, Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek

Read more »

Father Blames Oxford College's Zero-Tolerance Policy for Missing Son's Cocaine AddictionThe parents of Daniel Mervis, a physics student who died from a cocaine overdose at Oxford, argue that his college's strict 'zero-tolerance' drug policy created a culture of silence that prevented intervention. The case highlights a normalization of cocaine use among UK students, with a report showing over a quarter of student drug users take cocaine. Experts warn of rising addiction and the dangers of combining cocaine with alcohol, creating cocaethylene.

Read more »