Mississippi River Cruise Ship Capsizes After Tanker Collision in New Orleans

The American Heritage cruise ship capsized in New Orleans after being struck by the Atlantic Asphalt tanker. All 180 people survived in a rescue dubbed a miracle.

The American Heritage cruise ship capsized in the Mississippi River in New Orleans on Friday after being struck by the Atlantic Asphalt tanker. The collision occurred shortly after midday while the vessel was docked, leading to a dramatic rescue operation that saved all 180 people on board. The incident has been described as a miracle due to the absence of fatalities despite the severity of the crash.

Tanker Strikes Docked Vessel Near Bridge

The American Heritage, operated by American Cruise Lines, had been docked in New Orleans for two hours when the 520-foot-long Atlantic Asphalt approached. The tanker, which specializes in carrying asphalt and bitumen, missed a nearby bridge carrying 160,000 vehicles daily before colliding with the cruise liner. The impact caused the five-story ship to list and eventually capsize, leaving it half-submerged in the water.

Also read Rescue mission under way after tanker collides with cruise ship in New Orleans

Passengers Film Terrifying Approach Before Crash

New video footage shows a couple in a cabin filming the green and red tanker heading directly toward their ship. The audio captures their reactions as they realize the collision is imminent, with the woman shouting to hold on before the video cuts out. The couple fled their cabin moments before the crash, joining the chaos as passengers clung to railings and emergency services responded.

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US Coast Guard Leads Miraculous Rescue Effort

The US Coast Guard, along with local police and bystanders, executed a swift rescue to prevent loss of life. Two New Orleans Harbor Police officers dove into the water to save passengers, while other emergency personnel assisted from the dock. Mayor Helena Moreno confirmed that all 180 individuals were accounted for, with no one missing or critically injured.

Hospitalizations and Official Responses to Collision

Mayor Helena Moreno stated that 32 passengers were treated in local hospitals around 4pm local time on Friday. President Donald Trump thanked the US Coast Guard for their incredible work, noting that nobody was killed in the major collision. The American Heritage was concluding an eight-day cruise through Louisiana and Mississippi destinations at the time of the incident.