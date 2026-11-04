Mississippi Senate Race Tightens as Hyde-Smith and Colom Trade Blame

The Mississippi Senate election remains undecided with Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Scott Colom separated by just 28 votes, defying early predictions of a landslide.

The United States Senate race in Mississippi has transformed into an unprecedented contest, leaving the outcome hanging by a thread. Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democratic challenger Scott Colom are locked in a statistical tie, each holding approximately 48.9 percent of the vote share. This development occurred after Associated Press data confirmed that 96.6 percent of ballots had been counted, signaling that the final results will not be determined for several days.

Hyde-Smith Faces Unprecedented Challenge

Cindy Hyde-Smith entered the election cycle expecting a comfortable victory, having previously won her last race by a margin of seven points. President Donald Trump carried the state by 23 points in the 2024 presidential election, leading many analysts to view this Senate contest as a safe Republican hold. The Magnolia State has not elected a Democratic senator in over four decades, making any potential upset historically significant. However, Hyde-Smith appears to have taken the electorate for granted early in the campaign, allowing the gap to close significantly.

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Colom Campaign Demands Voter Patience

Scott Colom currently leads Hyde-Smith by only 28 votes as of early Wednesday morning, a razor-thin margin that keeps his hopes alive. His campaign manager released a video message urging supporters to remain calm and patient during the extended counting process. The team emphasized that while the night would be long, the Democrats were not finished yet. They noted that approximately 10,000 to 15,000 affidavit ballots remained outstanding across the state, particularly in areas where processing was delayed.

Geoff Pender Analyzes Unexpected Tightness

Geoff Pender, politics editor at the non-profit newsroom Mississippi Today, expressed surprise at how competitive the race had become in late October interviews. He stated that the tightness was not expected given the statewide trends. Pender acknowledged that Colom faced an uphill battle but credited the Democrat's efforts to supercharge turnout. While Kamala Harris and former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg campaigned for Colom, Hyde-Smith secured support from President Trump, who rallied for her re-election.

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Lowndes County Votes Delay Final Outcome

A significant portion of the uncounted ballots originates from Lowndes County, which is Scott Colom's hometown. These local votes are critical to determining whether the Democrat can overcome the narrow deficit. The delay in processing these specific ballots has kept the race in suspense, preventing either candidate from declaring definitive victory. Both campaigns are now waiting for official certification as election officials work through the remaining paperwork and mail-in votes.

Hyde-Smith Vows Continued Service

Shortly before 11 pm on election night, Cindy Hyde-Smith nearly declared victory to a crowd of supporters at her watch party. She stopped short of a formal declaration, stating she would emerge as the winner by Wednesday morning. Despite the uncertainty, she assured voters she would continue serving as their US Senator if re-elected. She attributed the closeness of the race to high Democratic turnout, noting that Democrats worked hard and showed up in large numbers, though she believed it was not enough to win.