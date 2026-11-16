Missouri Firefighter Sarah Longest Dies in 50-Foot Cliff Fall at Pinnacles Youth Park

Sarah Longest, a 36-year-old firefighter from Missouri, died after falling 50 feet from a cliff at Pinnacles Youth Park on Tuesday. The Boone County Sheriff's Office confirms the incident was a tragic accident.

Missouri firefighter and mother of two, Sarah Longest, tragically died on Tuesday morning after falling approximately 50 feet from a cliff at Pinnacles Youth Park. The accident occurred around 10:15 a.m., located approximately 20 minutes north of Columbia, Missouri. Emergency responders arrived at the scene to find the 36-year-old non-responsive and were unable to revive her, leading to her death being pronounced at the location. The Boone County Sheriff's Office has opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal plunge.

Accident Details and Official Investigation

According to initial reports from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, Longest was hiking with an acquaintance at the time of the incident. Authorities stated that both the acquaintance and another witness were interviewed to assist with the ongoing inquiry. Investigators have determined that there is no reason to believe the fall and subsequent death were anything other than a tragic accident. The department is continuing its standard procedures to gather evidence and secure the final details of the event.

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Family Tributes and Personal Loss

Grief has washed over Longest's family, with her father, Ron King, expressing profound sorrow on social media. He wrote that words cannot express the magnitude of the loss his daughter represents, describing her as leaving a gaping hole in the hearts of everyone who knew her. King stated that his faith, specifically knowing his brother Jesus is walking with him, has kept his heart at peace during this unimaginable week. His sister, Amy Corn, also shared her pain, noting how close she and Longest were, having raised their children together and participated in family activities like PTA meetings and holiday celebrations.

Professional Service and Fire Department Response

Longest served as a firefighter and Hazardous Materials (HazMat) technician for the Independence Fire Department after joining in March of the previous year. The department described her as a dedicated public servant who quickly became an active and valued member of their fire service family. In addition to her emergency response duties, she was a member of the Peer Support Team, which cares for fellow firefighters, and served as a Good and Welfare Trustee for IAFF Local 781. Her commitment to serving others extended beyond responding to emergencies, as she consistently demonstrated dedication to supporting those who served alongside her.

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Life Beyond the Firehouse

Before her career in firefighting, Longest had a different professional path. She earned her GED at the age of 17 and pursued beauty school, becoming a popular cosmetologist and gifted stylist known for her love and compassion. She spent 17 years as a stylist and served as a youth pastor at her church. Her obituary described her as an adventurous free spirit who loved art and the outdoors from an early age. She was also a devoted mother to her daughters, Margeaux and Eisley, and her husband, Caleb Longest, known for creating elaborate family Halloween costumes and remodeling their old farmhouse.

Legacy and Surviving Family Members

Longest graduated from the fire academy in August 2024 at the top of her class, beginning her career with the Warrensburg Fire Department before moving to Independence. The Independence Fire Department expressed their deepest condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues, stating that her service, compassion, and commitment to others will not be forgotten. She is survived by her two daughters, her husband Caleb, and her parents, Ron and Mary King, along with her brother. Her legacy as a beloved community member and skilled first responder will continue to ripple out for generations to come.