Missouri Man Sentenced to 40 Years for Killing Amazon Driver Jasmine Taylor

Thomas Coy receives 40 years for the road-rage killing of Amazon driver Jasmine Taylor in Lawrence County, Missouri, following a guilty plea in November 2025.

A Missouri man has been sentenced to a maximum of 40 years in prison for the fatal road-rage shooting of an Amazon delivery driver. Thomas Coy, 66, received his sentence during a court hearing on November 2 after pleading guilty to the killing of Jasmine Taylor. The incident occurred in Lawrence County, Missouri, on February 5, 2025, marking a tragic end to the 23-year-old driver's life.

The Fatal Incident and Court Proceedings

The court proceedings revealed the brutal details of the attack that took place on County Road near Highway 97. According to Lawrence County 39th District court documents, Coy was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. The event unfolded around 4 pm when Taylor was in the process of delivering packages to residents in the area.

Also read I saw Trump in private after a midterms defeat. This time, he’ll be even angrier

Lieutenant Chris D Berry, who serves as the Lawrence County Detective Division Commander, provided critical context from the investigation. He noted that video evidence from Taylor's Amazon delivery truck captured the final moments before the confrontation. The footage showed Taylor slumped in the driver seat as her vehicle came to a stop near a nearby driveway.

Victim Identification and Suspect Confession

Investigators identified the residence adjacent to where the vehicle stopped as the home of Thomas Coy. Upon contacting Coy, he was advised of his Miranda rights and subsequently confessed to the shooting. Coy admitted to using a pellet rifle to shoot Taylor, after which he watched her vehicle crash into a fence on the property.

Advertisement

When questioned further by law enforcement, Coy allegedly admitted to leaving his home, approaching the Amazon vehicle, and retrieving something from the seat where Taylor was laying in the ditch roadside. This confession was a pivotal moment in the case, providing direct evidence of his actions leading up to and during the attack.

Medical Response and Hospital Treatment

Following the shooting, officers were notified that Taylor was transported to Mercy Joplin Hospital to receive emergency medical care. Doctors at the hospital discovered that a bullet remained lodged in her head, indicating the severity of the wound she sustained. Despite medical efforts to save her, the injury was deemed fatal.

Taylor was officially pronounced dead at the hospital due to the gunshot wound. The fatal nature of the injury highlighted the lethal consequences of the road-rage incident. The medical details provided by the hospital staff were crucial in establishing the cause of death and supporting the charges against Coy.

Statements from Law Enforcement and Family

Lieutenant Berry described the incident as senseless and scary, noting that the victim and perpetrator did not know each other. He explained that Coy saw Taylor driving down the road, retreated to his residence to retrieve the pellet rifle, and then waited for her to return. This premeditated aspect of the waiting period was cited as a disturbing element of the crime.

Advertisement

Taylor's family has shared their grief and perspective on the justice process through social media. Kristian Bassett, Taylor's sister, posted a statement expressing that her sister finally received the justice she deserved. She noted that the judge made Coy watch the video of his victim's final moments during the hearing, a moment Bassett described as significant for the family's closure.

Impact on the Community and Legal Outcome

The community of Lawrence County has been deeply affected by the loss of Jasmine Taylor, who was a beloved member of her community. Friends and family have spoken about the impact of her death, emphasizing the senselessness of the violence. The sentencing brings a legal conclusion to the case, though the family continues to grieve.

As the legal proceedings concluded with Coy's 40-year sentence, the focus shifted to the emotional aftermath for Taylor's loved ones. Bassett wrote that while the legal chapter has closed, the grieving process begins for her family to continue moving forward while keeping Taylor's memory alive.