Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly withholds consent for Trump's nominee to Colombia, citing past personal attacks that threaten final confirmation before the new Congress.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly preparing to block the confirmation of Donald Trump's nominee for the post of United States ambassador to Colombia. The nominee, Kentucky businessman Nate Morris, faces a potential veto from the senior Kentucky senator due to a history of personal hostility. This potential block occurs just weeks before Republicans surrender control of the Senate in January.

Nominee Withheld From Confirmation Package

McConnell has not agreed to include Morris in a sweeping package of administration confirmations expected to pass before the end of the year. A spokesperson for the senator confirmed to Semafor that he will evaluate the en bloc package only when it is presented to the conference. The Kentucky senator retains the power to block such packages, potentially delaying Morris' appointment indefinitely.

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A single Republican senator can object to including an individual nominee in the larger confirmation group. This procedural rule forces a separate vote for the objected candidate. With the legislative calendar nearly exhausted, a separate vote could leave Morris' nomination unconfirmed as Democrats prepare to take control.

History of Personal Attacks Resurfaces

The conflict stems from Morris' unsuccessful 2020 campaign for the US Senate seat held by McConnell. During the race, Morris launched a campaign advertisement titled 'Garbage Day.' In this ad, Morris dressed as a garbage collector and threw a cardboard cutout of McConnell into a garbage truck. He declared the senator 'trash' and accused him of spending over four decades 'dumping on us.'

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Morris also branded McConnell a 'decrepit old mob boss' and suggested his political allies were mere puppets. These attacks were highlighted during Morris' confirmation hearing in August. Utah Senator John Curtis provided Morris the opportunity to walk back his previous attacks. Morris stated he was 'proud of the campaign we ran' and added that campaigns can become 'very spirited.' He did not apologize for the conduct.

Trump Administration Urges Swift Confirmation

The situation highlights the ongoing feud between McConnell and Trump. Their relationship deteriorated significantly after the January 6 Capitol riot. McConnell delivered a speech in February 2021 calling Trump 'practically and morally responsible' for the attack. Trump responded by attacking McConnell's character and his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

Trump originally asked Morris to abandon his Senate bid to make way for Congressman Andy Barr in May. Morris endorsed Barr instead. Trump subsequently nominated Morris for the diplomatic post in June. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved the nomination on November 18 with a 13-8 vote. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee advanced the nomination to the full Senate calendar.

Implications for Final Confirmation Hurdles

McConnell's position is crucial because he controls the inclusion of nominees in the final batch. A source familiar with the discussions told Semafor that outstanding issues were expected to be resolved. The source stated Morris would ultimately be confirmed as part of the package. However, the final step remains uncertain until McConnell signs off.

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The timing is critical for the Trump administration. They are racing to secure confirmations before Democrats take control of the Senate in January. McConnell's potential holdout represents a significant procedural hurdle. It forces a separate vote that may not happen before the new Congress begins. This dynamic underscores the power of individual senators in the confirmation process.