Mitchell Urges Red Roses to Focus on Improvement, Not Unbeaten Run Ahead of Wales Clash

England Women's head coach John Mitchell emphasizes the importance of continuous improvement and raising standards as the Red Roses prepare to face Wales in the 2026 Six Nations, despite a dominant start to the tournament and a 35-match winning streak.

England Women's head coach John Mitchell has emphatically stated that the upcoming Six Nations clash against Wales is not about maintaining an impressive unbeaten streak, but rather about a relentless pursuit of improvement and elevating the team's performance to new heights.

Despite a dominant 84-7 victory over Scotland last week, extending their winning run to a remarkable 35 matches, Mitchell is firmly focused on the future and the challenges that Wales will present. He has made it clear to his squad that past achievements hold little weight in the competitive world of international rugby, and the emphasis is entirely on continuous development and refinement of their game.

Mitchell acknowledges the progress Wales has made under coach Sean Lynn, noting their increased clarity and enthusiasm on the field, and anticipates a different kind of test compared to the encounter with Scotland. He believes Wales’ tendency to commit aggressively at the breakdown will force England to adapt and demonstrate their resilience. The Red Roses have made seven changes to their starting lineup for the match against Wales, including a debut for Bristol winger Millie David.

The 20-year-old David has been a standout performer in the Premiership Women's Rugby league, scoring an impressive 26 tries in 31 appearances, and Mitchell believes she is ready to make an impact on the international stage. Mackenzie Carson will earn her first start of the tournament at loose-head prop, while Delaney Burns has been added to the squad following an injury to Lilli Ives Campion.

These changes reflect Mitchell’s commitment to providing opportunities for players and fostering a competitive environment within the squad. He wants to see the team embrace challenges, particularly in front of a passionate home crowd at a sold-out Ashton Gate stadium in Bristol. Mitchell is particularly keen to see improvements in England’s decision-making, connections between players, and ambition when in possession of the ball.

He wants the team to be courageous in their skillset execution and to take ownership of their choices on the field. Wales, on the other hand, are seeking their first Six Nations victory since 2024, following a 38-7 defeat to France in their previous match. Despite being level at halftime against France, they ultimately faded in the second half.

They have made changes to their squad as well, with Branwen Metcalfe replacing injured captain Kate Williams in the back row, and Alisha Joyce returning to the matchday squad after a five-month absence following the birth of her child. While historical results heavily favor England – Wales haven’t defeated them since 2015 and suffered a significant 67-12 loss in Cardiff last year – Mitchell is adamant that the focus remains on internal progress.

He is not interested in dwelling on past victories or underestimating the opposition. The upcoming fixture represents another opportunity for England to refine their game, build momentum, and demonstrate their ambition as they continue their journey through the 2026 Women's Six Nations. England’s remaining fixtures include matches against Italy and France, providing further opportunities to test themselves against top-tier opposition and solidify their position as a leading force in women’s international rugby.

The team’s schedule is demanding, but Mitchell is confident that they have the talent and determination to succeed





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