MLA College becomes MLA College University Centre after securing Degree Awarding Powers. The institution launches new AI and sustainability degrees in London in January 2027.

MLA College has officially rebranded as MLA College University Centre, marking a major milestone in its institutional development. This change follows the successful acquisition of Degree Awarding Powers from the Office for Students. The new identity is timed strategically to precede the launch of expanded undergraduate programs at its London campus in January 2027.

Strategic Rebranding Reflects Institutional Growth

MLA College University Centre states that the new name and visual identity signify a transformation from a specialist provider of flexible distance learning into a comprehensive higher education institution. The rebranding emphasizes a broader scope that includes both online and on-campus study opportunities. This evolution is designed to balance academic heritage with future ambitions while maintaining a strong commitment to accessible education for students in the UK and overseas.

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New Undergraduate Programs Target Key Industry Skills

The institution is preparing to introduce two new undergraduate degrees tailored to address critical skill gaps in the modern economy. These programs focus on artificial intelligence, digital business technologies, and sustainable construction practices. The curriculum is specifically designed to meet the growing demand for expertise in these high-growth sectors, ensuring graduates are well-prepared for the evolving job market.

Leadership Emphasizes Quality and Industry Alignment

Professor Mohammad Dastbaz, principal and CEO of MLA College University Centre, described the rebrand as more than a cosmetic change. He stated that the new identity reflects the institution's significant progress and its strategic direction. Dastbaz highlighted that building on the recent achievement of Degree Awarding Powers allows the college to expand opportunities for learners. He emphasized that the institution remains dedicated to maintaining academic quality while responding to the needs of industry and society.

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Expanded Access for Diverse Student Groups

Glenn Harris, chief operating officer of MLA College University Centre, noted that the academic portfolio development requires an identity that reflects current capabilities and future goals. The introduction of new undergraduate programs in London, alongside established distance-learning provision, demonstrates a commitment to meaningful educational opportunities. These courses are open to school and college leavers, working professionals, and individuals seeking a career change. Both programs will also offer an optional foundation year to support a wide range of backgrounds.

Future Expansion and Academic Partnerships

MLA College University Centre plans to continue building on its existing academic partnerships in the coming years. The institution aims to further expand its program portfolio and student opportunities beyond the initial London launch. This strategy supports its goal of becoming a broader higher education provider with a strong presence in both online and physical learning environments. The transition to a university centre status positions the institution to compete more effectively in the evolving higher education landscape.