Abdinasir Elmi, a Somali asylum seeker and runner who trained with Mo Farah, has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old girl in Bournemouth Gardens. The jury reached the verdict after deliberating for over seven hours, following allegations of an incident that occurred in April. Elmi, who is seeking asylum and trains with Bournemouth Athletics Club, maintained his innocence throughout the trial.

Abdinasir Elmi , a Somali asylum seeker and long-distance runner who once trained with British Olympic champion Mo Farah , has been acquitted of two counts of sexual assault . The charges stemmed from an alleged incident involving an 18-year-old girl in Bournemouth Gardens, Dorset. Following over seven hours of deliberation, a jury at Winchester Crown Court found the 26-year-old Elmi not guilty. The prosecution alleged that the incident occurred around 10:30 PM on April 22nd of the previous year.

Elmi, known for his impressive running abilities, including a sub-15-minute 5km, was staying at the Roundhouse Hotel in Bournemouth at the time. He confirmed his status as an asylum seeker from Somalia, having left his homeland seeking a better life in the UK. While the exact date of his arrival in the UK remains undisclosed, it is known that he has been training with the Bournemouth Athletics Club since October 2024. The case has drawn attention not only due to Elmi's athletic background and connection to a prominent figure like Mo Farah, but also due to the circumstances surrounding the alleged encounter. The events leading up to the accusations began when the 18-year-old girl was out with her boyfriend and a friend in Bournemouth town center. Her boyfriend had departed, and arrangements were made for the friend's mother to provide a ride home. However, the mother arrived in a two-seater car, making it impossible to transport both girls. Elmi, preparing for a 10km cross-country race the following day, was on a walk when he encountered the two girls. The friend greeted him before leaving with her mother, while the 18-year-old girl asked him to wait while she said goodbye. They walked towards a bus stop, and then proceeded to Bournemouth Gardens at her suggestion, where they sat on a bench. Elmi recounted that they were sitting "very close" when the girl received a phone call from her boyfriend. According to Elmi's testimony, after the phone call, the girl kissed him, and he reciprocated. She then left to find her boyfriend at the bus station, while Elmi returned to his hotel. The prosecution's case hinged on the allegations that Elmi had intimately touched the girl and touched her without her consent. However, the jury, after careful consideration of the evidence presented, concluded that the prosecution had not proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt, leading to the not-guilty verdict. Following the verdict, Judge Paul Dugdale addressed Elmi, stating, "You have been found not guilty by this jury, so you can be taken downstairs, processed, and you should be released, alright?" The judge concluded by saying "Thank you very much, we won't delay you any longer." The acquittal marks a significant moment for Elmi, clearing him of the serious charges and allowing him to resume his life. The case highlights the complexities of legal proceedings, the importance of due process, and the potential impact of such allegations on an individual's life. The details surrounding the encounter, the differing accounts, and the jury's final decision have all contributed to the significance of the case. It also brings into focus the challenges faced by asylum seekers, and the intersection of their lives with the legal system. The outcome underscores the presumption of innocence in the legal system, and the requirement for the prosecution to establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt before a conviction can be reached. The story provides an insight into the lives of asylum seekers and their integration in the UK, as well as the impact of such incidents on their journey





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Abdinasir Elmi Mo Farah Sexual Assault Asylum Seeker Bournemouth

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