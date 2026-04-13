Abdinasir Elmi, a Somali asylum seeker and long-distance runner who trained with Mo Farah, has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old girl. The incident occurred in Bournemouth Gardens, with Elmi maintaining the encounter was consensual. The jury deliberated for over seven hours before reaching the verdict.

Abdinasir Elmi , a Somali asylum seeker and long-distance runner who once trained alongside British Olympian Mo Farah , has been acquitted of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old girl. The jury reached the verdict after deliberating for over seven hours at Winchester Crown Court. The prosecution had accused Elmi of two counts of sexual assault , alleging the incident took place on April 22nd of the previous year at approximately 10:30 PM in Bournemouth Gardens, Dorset. Elmi, known for his impressive running abilities, including a 5km time under 15 minutes, was residing at the Roundhouse Hotel in Bournemouth at the time of the alleged incident. He has stated that he is an asylum seeker from Somalia, having left his home country with the intention of building a normal life in the UK. Elmi's journey to the UK and association with the Bournemouth Athletics Club remain unclear, however he has been training with the club since October 2024.

The case centered around the events of the evening in Bournemouth Gardens. The 18-year-old girl, accompanied by her boyfriend and a friend, had been in Bournemouth town center. Her boyfriend had left, and the girl was anticipating a ride home from her friend’s mother. The mother, however, arrived in a two-seater car, leaving the original plan unfeasible. Elmi, preparing for a 10km cross-country race, encountered the two girls during a walk. The girl's friend departed with her mother, leaving the 18-year-old girl to say goodbye. She invited Elmi to Bournemouth Gardens, and they walked there together. According to Elmi's testimony, they sat very close to each other on the bench, and the girl subsequently received a call from her boyfriend. After the call, he stated that the girl kissed him first and he reciprocated. She then left to find her boyfriend at the bus station, while he returned to his hotel.

During the trial, Elmi maintained his innocence, claiming that the encounter was consensual. His defense hinged on the argument that the interaction was initiated by the girl, with the kiss being the extent of their physical contact. Following the not-guilty verdict, Judge Paul Dugdale addressed Elmi, stating, You have been found not guilty by this jury, so you can be taken downstairs, processed, and you should be released. The judge then concluded the proceedings by expressing thanks and wishing Elmi well. The case highlights the complexities surrounding consent and the legal process in sexual assault allegations, as well as the challenges faced by asylum seekers navigating the British legal system. The outcome provides closure for Elmi, allowing him to move forward with his life and training, while also underscoring the importance of due process and the presumption of innocence.





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Mo Farah-Trained Asylum Seeker Acquitted of Sexual Assault ChargesAbdinasir Elmi, a Somali asylum seeker and runner who trained with Mo Farah, has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old girl in Bournemouth Gardens. The jury reached the verdict after deliberating for over seven hours, following allegations of an incident that occurred in April. Elmi, who is seeking asylum and trains with Bournemouth Athletics Club, maintained his innocence throughout the trial.

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