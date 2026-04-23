Mobile Users Face Data Rationing and Price Hikes as Telecoms Excluded from Energy Relief Scheme

Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ decision to exclude telecoms firms from the British Industrial Competitiveness Scheme (BICS) is set to lead to slower speeds, restricted access, and higher costs for millions of mobile phone users as companies grapple with rising energy bills.

Millions of mobile phone users in the United Kingdom are bracing for potential disruptions to their service and increases in costs following a decision by Chancellor Rachel Reeves to exclude the telecommunications sector from a crucial tax-relief scheme designed to mitigate the impact of soaring energy prices .

The British Industrial Competitiveness Scheme (BICS), a multi-billion-pound initiative, offers a 25 percent discount on electricity bills to approximately 10,000 businesses, providing a vital lifeline amidst the energy crisis exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in Iran. However, despite consuming less than one terawatt-hour of electricity annually – enough to power 370,000 homes – major telecoms companies like VodafoneThree, Virgin Media O2, and EE were deemed ineligible for the scheme.

This omission has prompted warnings from these networks that they may be forced to implement measures to manage their escalating energy bills, directly impacting consumers. The potential consequences for mobile phone users are significant. Telecoms firms are actively developing contingency plans that include slowing down data speeds, particularly during peak hours, restricting access to services when demand is high, and introducing premium charges for usage at times of greatest network congestion.

While the exact implementation will vary between providers, the overarching trend points towards a reduction in service quality and an increase in financial burden for consumers. The rationing is expected to primarily affect voice calls and mobile data usage, potentially leading to frustrating online downtime, sluggish browsing experiences, and unexpected charges. This situation is particularly concerning given the increasing reliance on mobile connectivity for essential services, work, and communication.

The decision to exclude telecoms from BICS is viewed by industry experts as short-sighted, considering the sector’s critical role in supporting the broader economy. Mobile networks are officially recognized as critical infrastructure, essential for maintaining economic activity and public safety, yet they are being left to shoulder the full weight of rising energy costs without government support. The ramifications extend beyond immediate consumer impact.

Telecoms companies are also exploring cost-cutting measures that could negatively affect employment and investment in future technologies. Some operators are considering offshoring call centers – reversing a recent trend of bringing jobs back to the UK – to reduce operational expenses. More alarmingly, the financial pressures could lead to the postponement or cancellation of 5G rollout plans, hindering the UK’s progress in digital infrastructure and potentially jeopardizing thousands of jobs.

One network has warned that as many as 9,000 positions could be at risk if investment plans are curtailed due to the increased cost of energy. The BICS scheme, while providing relief to other sectors, will reduce costs by up to £40 per megawatt-hour from 2027 by exempting businesses from certain levies supporting green energy and backup power. An additional one-off payment is planned for 3,000 more businesses in sectors like automotive, aerospace, steel, and pharmaceuticals.

While the Chancellor maintains the scheme will bolster UK competitiveness and job creation, industry representatives argue that excluding telecoms undermines these goals. The price of electricity has already risen by 33 percent since the outbreak of the war, and further increases are anticipated. VodafoneThree and Virgin Media O2 have both publicly expressed their disappointment with the government’s decision, emphasizing the vital role of telecoms in driving economic growth and urging a reconsideration of the policy





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Telecoms Energy Prices BICS Mobile Data Vodafone Virgin Media O2 EE Rachel Reeves

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