MP Calum Miller warns that construction at the former MoD Bicester barracks could begin before the High Court rules on legality, raising concerns over costs and judicial review delays.

Local Member of Parliament Calum Miller has issued a stern warning that construction on the proposed asylum centre at MoD Bicester in Piddington, Oxfordshire, may commence before the High Court determines the legal status of the project. The MP for Bicester and Woodstock stated that he received an updated project timeline during a recent meeting with Home Office minister Anna Turley, which suggests that building work could start in January with the facility opening by April.

This aggressive schedule raises significant concerns regarding the pending judicial review application filed by the campaign group Wrong Plan, Wrong Site. That legal challenge, which questions the validity of the planning permission, has not yet been heard. Critics argue that proceeding with infrastructure development while the site's legal standing is unresolved could result in wasted taxpayer funds if the courts ultimately rule the development unlawful.

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Government Timelines and Infrastructure Deficits

Communities Secretary Angela Rayner granted full planning permission last week to convert the former army barracks at MoD Bicester into accommodation for asylum seekers. The government aims to move migrants out of hotels by utilizing these former military sites. According to Minister Anna Turley, the border security minister, the camp is designed to be self-contained. It will include basic services, twenty-four-hour security, and CCTV to minimize the need for residents to leave the site.

However, Mr Miller told the minister that this timetable is unrealistic given the current state of the infrastructure. The site currently lacks connections to essential water and electricity supplies. Furthermore, serious questions remain unresolved regarding the financial costs of the conversion and the future of vital bomb disposal training activities that are planned to continue on the premises.

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In a letter summarizing his discussions, the Lib Dem MP requested that the Home Office publish its full business case. He argued that local residents have a right to understand the exact costs and the justification for the decision. Minister Turley committed to answering these specific questions in full, but Mr Miller insists that transparency is necessary to validate the government's approach to this controversial development.

Political Conflict and Safety Concerns

The proposal has sparked intense debate regarding public safety and local democracy. Shadow women and equalities minister Joy Morrissey accused the government of endangering women and girls in the village of Piddington. She cited horrific crimes committed by illegal migrants against young girls and argued that ministers ignored police warnings about increased crime risks.

Morrissey criticized the government for using emergency powers to bypass local planning scrutiny. She noted that a planning application received 3,177 objections against only a single expression of support. The Shadow Minister claimed that imposing 1,250 male asylum seekers on a village of 350 residents was a decision made without consulting local people or meeting with residents beforehand.

Anna Turley responded by calling the Conservative Party's opposition astonishing. She pointed to existing sites at Wethersfield and Crowborough, which were opened by the previous government, as examples of secure accommodation. Turley highlighted that Essex Police chief constable stated on September 11 that crime linked to the Wethersfield site is very low and that there is no reason for public concern regarding criminality in that area.

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Financial Implications and Future Strategy

Mr Miller warned that the government may end up spending over one billion pounds over ten years to operate the Bicester site. While Minister Turley declined to comment on specific cost figures, she insisted that existing military sites are significantly cheaper than the hotels currently used for housing asylum seekers. The government has pledged to eliminate the use of hotels for migrants by transitioning to these military conversions.

Alongside MoD Bicester, the government has identified other potential sites at Barnham in Norfolk and Linton-on-Ouse in North Yorkshire. Decisions regarding these additional locations have not yet been finalized. Mr Miller also criticized the timing of the announcement, arguing that slipping the decision out after the House rose on Thursday was an attempt to avoid immediate parliamentary scrutiny. The coming months will be critical as the High Court prepares to hear the judicial review and construction timelines potentially move forward.