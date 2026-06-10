Model Accuses Real Housewives Star of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Her, Denies Claims

A British model has filed a $100,000 civil lawsuit against Real Housewives of Miami star Lenny Hochstein, accusing him of drugging and sexually assaulting her. Hochstein has denied the allegations, stating that there is a video of the accuser dancing and smiling as she left his home the next day. The model claims that she was visiting Miami from London when she met a younger man at the Sopra Club who invited her to a private afterparty on Star Island, but there was no party upon her arrival. She claims that Hochstein had repeatedly hit on her and later gave her a pill he described as a common sleep aid, which she alleges was Ambien. Doe is suing Hochstein for sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, seeking $100,000 in damages.

A British model who filed a $100,000 civil lawsuit against Real Housewives of Miami star Lenny Hochstein , known as the Boob god, with accusations he denies of drugging and sexually assaulting her, could be seen dancing as she left his Star Island mansion.

The model donned a white mini dress and heels as she held onto a black leather designer bag and acknowledged an unidentified person opening the door for her before heading off in the ultra-exclusive gated residential enclave in Miami Beach, Florida. The Daily Mail has obtained a surveillance camera video from May last year of the Jane Doe stepping out of the sprawling luxury property and doing a bit of a hip shake and arm swings before stepping down the stairs and hopping into a pickup SUV.

The Daily Mail has reached out to Jane Doe's lawyers for comment and has yet to hear back. Upon news of the lawsuit breaking, Hochstein, who was married to Bravo reality star Lisa Hochstein, released a statement to the Daily Mail in which he revealed there was a video of his accuser dancing as she left his home. The 60-year-old celebrity plastic surgeon said, I have never drugged or raped anyone in my life.

This is an encounter I had over a year ago. There are multiple witnesses. Real Housewives of Miami star Lenny Hochstein has denied allegations that he had drugged and sexually assaulted a woman. The Daily Mail has obtained a surveillance camera video from May last year of the Jane Doe stepping out of the sprawling luxury property and doing a bit of a hip shake and arm swings before stepping down the stairs and hopping into a pick-up SUV.

If she believes she was raped she should go to the police. Not try to sue me for money. There is a video of her leaving my home the next day smiling and dancing. That is not the behavior of someone who believes she was raped.

The Daily Mail has obtained court documents in which the woman, who is suing for $100,000, claims Hochstein had lured her to his Star Island mansion under the guise of an exclusive afterparty where he allegedly gave her a drug and sexually assaulted her. The woman claims that she was visiting Miami from London in May last year when she met a younger man at the Sopra Club who allegedly invited her to a private afterparty on Star Island, but there was no party upon her arrival.

The woman claims in the complaint that Hochstein had repeatedly hit on her and later gave her a pill he described as a common sleep aid and alleges that she had trusted him because he was a doctor, so she proceeded to take the pill. Doe alleges to have blacked out shortly thereafter and didn't wake up until the next morning, as she claims that Hochstein later told her they had sex despite her saying that she had previously rejected his advances, according to the lawsuit.

The woman also claims in the complaint that Hochstein later told her the pill was melatonin, but she said she remembered what the pill had looked like and proceeded to research it online and ultimately concluded that it was Ambien. Doe is suing Hochstein for sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She is asking for $100,000.

Hochstein's lawyer, Lorne Berkeley, who is with Berkeley Law PA, also gave a statement to the Daily Mail, which began, Dr Hochstein categorically denies the allegations asserted against him. We possess evidence that we believe materially contradicts the claims and evidence that will be presented in the appropriate legal forum. The accuser was recorded leaving Hochstein's massive mansion in Star Island, which is an ultra-exclusive gated residential enclave in Miami Beach, Florida.

Doe claims that she was visiting Miami from London in May 2022 when she met a younger man at the Sopra Club located at the Forte de Marmi restaurant in Miami. Because this matter involves allegations of sexual assault, we will not publicly disclose any materials that could identify the plaintiff at this time.

Berkeley continued by saying, However, Doctor Hochstein intends to vigorously defend himself and will present evidence demonstrating that the allegations are false, including video evidence from shortly after the alleged incident that is wholly inconsistent with the narrative alleged in the complaint. The video evidence shows the plaintiff leaving his home, smiling, and talking with him as she's leaving the home, she does a little dance outside the front door, and then she walks happily to an Uber.

The attorney goes on to say that there are numerous text messages after the alleged incident in which the accuser is asking where Hochstein is going the next night, as they claim she wanted to meet and spend time with him. The woman also claims that Hochstein later told her the pill was melatonin, but she said she remembered what the pill had looked like and proceeded to research it online and ultimately concluded that it was Ambien.

Doe is suing Hochstein for sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She is asking for $100,000. Hochstein's lawyer, Lorne Berkeley, who is with Berkeley Law PA, also gave a statement to the Daily Mail, which began, Dr Hochstein categorically denies the allegations asserted against him. We possess evidence that we believe materially contradicts the claims and evidence that will be presented in the appropriate legal forum.

The accuser was recorded leaving Hochstein's massive mansion in Star Island, which is an ultra-exclusive gated residential enclave in Miami Beach, Florida. Doe claims that she was visiting Miami from London in May 2022 when she met a younger man at the Sopra Club located at the Forte de Marmi restaurant in Miami. Because this matter involves allegations of sexual assault, we will not publicly disclose any materials that could identify the plaintiff at this time.

Berkeley continued by saying, However, Doctor Hochstein intends to vigorously defend himself and will present evidence demonstrating that the allegations are false, including video evidence from shortly after the alleged incident that is wholly inconsistent with the narrative alleged in the complaint. The video evidence shows the plaintiff leaving his home, smiling, and talking with him as she's leaving the home, she does a little dance outside the front door, and then she walks happily to an Uber.

The attorney goes on to say that there are numerous text messages after the alleged incident in which the accuser is asking where Hochstein is going the next night, as they claim she wanted to meet and spend time with him





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Lenny Hochstein Real Housewives Of Miami Drugging Sexual Assault Civil Lawsuit British Model Miami Florida Star Island Sopra Club Forte De Marmi Restaurant Berkeley Law PA Lorne Berkeley

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