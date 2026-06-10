Model Files Lawsuit Against Kanye West Over Alleged Choking Incident During Music Video Shoot

A model who appeared on America's Next Top Model is suing Kanye West, claiming he choked her and assaulted her on the set of a 2010 La Roux music video, with West allegedly shouting 'this is art, I'm Picasso.' Jennifer An recounts the traumatic experience and the aftermath.

A model is suing Kanye West after she alleged he choked her and yelled 'this is art, I'm Picasso' during the filming of a music video .

Jennifer An, a former contestant on America's Next Top Model, said the incident occurred in 2010 on the set of La Roux's song In For The Kill, which featured West as a guest rapper. Speaking to the BBC's Fame Under Fire podcast, An recounted that West 'choked me with both hands' and inserted his fingers into her mouth to 'stimulate oral sex,' leaving her feeling 'suffocated, unsure and scared.

' Lawyers for West have argued that the exchange was intended to mimic a scene from the film American Psycho and was part of an 'intense and provocative theatrical performance. ' West did not appear in the released version of the music video, and An also requested that her scene be removed, which La Roux allegedly apologized for, calling it 'horrific.

' An was 24 at the time and had been hired shortly after her rise to fame on America's Next Top Model in 2009. She said she had no prior knowledge that West would be present at the shoot at the Chelsea Hotel in New York. Crew members, she recalled, were in a frenzy upon learning of his arrival. According to An, all models were lined up, and West selected three girls to participate in a scene with him.

When An was chosen, West reportedly could not remember his lines and redirected the crew to film a different sequence. He pulled up a chair in front of the cameras, leaving An out of the shot. She described the assault: 'All of a sudden he just reaches a hand out and starts choking me, and I'm just not sure what's happening.

And then, he pulled his other hand out and starts choking me with both hands, and then starts smearing my makeup all over my face and sticking his hands inside of my mouth.

' She felt West was 'trying to touch as much as he could' and claimed he did not speak to her before or after the exchange. After the choking, he yelled something like 'this is art, I'm Picasso' before abruptly leaving the set. An said several crew members watched without intervening, and she did not try to stop him out of fear of losing her job.

Following the incident, An said La Roux, whose real name is Elly Jackson, apologized and promised not to use the footage. The scene was cut from the final video. An filed her lawsuit in 2024 after reconnecting with La Roux, who allegedly confirmed remembering the event, calling it 'horrific' and noting that West thought it was funny and joked about setting women back by ten years. These messages have been submitted as corroborating evidence.

West's lawyers have filed a motion to dismiss the case, arguing that he should be protected under the First Amendment as the incident was a form of artistic expression. They claim An was a consenting participant and did not object or attempt to leave. The lawyers further stated that the portrayal was meant to reference American Psycho, which might have caused temporary breathing difficulties.

The case has not yet gone to trial, and representatives for West and La Roux have been contacted for comment. An's lawsuit seeks damages for assault, battery, and emotional distress, highlighting the power dynamics and lack of accountability in the entertainment industry. The incident has reignited discussions about consent and safety on set, particularly for young models and actors who may feel pressured to comply with demanding directors and performers





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Kanye West Lawsuit Assault Music Video La Roux

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