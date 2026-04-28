Model Luke Harden Murder Trial: Accused Attempted to Flee UK

Bhekisani Matabiswana is on trial at Preston Crown Court accused of the murder of Luke Harden in Bacup, Lancashire. The court heard the attack was 'sudden, quick and brutal', and the accused attempted to flee the country.

The Preston Crown Court is currently hearing the case of Bhekisani Matabiswana , 26, who stands accused of the murder of Luke Harden , a 36-year-old male model.

The tragic incident occurred in Bacup, Lancashire, in the early hours of November 1st, shortly after Harden had attended a Halloween party at the Rosemount Working Men's Club in Stacksteads. The prosecution, led by Nicholas Rhodes KC, has described the attack as 'so sudden, so quick, and so brutal' that Harden was left with no opportunity to defend himself.

Paramedics arrived at the scene to find Harden already suffering critical injuries on the pavement, initiating CPR in a desperate attempt to save his life, but sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The court has been presented with harrowing details of the assault. Dr. Charles Wilson, a Home Office pathologist, detailed the extensive injuries sustained by Harden, including significant facial bruising, a fractured nose and jaw, and a fractured larynx.

Further examination revealed bruising to his neck, arms, and shoulder, alongside a substantial swelling to the back of his head and critical swelling within the brain itself. Dr. Wilson indicated that the pattern of bruising, particularly on the side of his face, strongly suggests stamping while Harden was lying prone on the ground. The sheer extent of the injuries has complicated the precise determination of the exact cause of death, but the pathologist confirmed the damage was catastrophic.

The prosecution argues that Matabiswana intended to inflict 'significant injury', even if the intent to kill wasn't explicitly present. Following the attack, Matabiswana allegedly attempted to flee the United Kingdom, but was apprehended by authorities at Manchester Airport just two days after the incident. Evidence presented includes text messages recovered from Matabiswana’s phone, which read: 'Beat someone up for trying to rape some girl,' and 'some guy who tried to rape a girl, I beat him up and he died'.

Other messages reveal his intent to escape, stating: 'I just hit him, fists' and 'I'm trying to make a run for it if I get the chance'. The prosecution suggests a possible motive for the attack stemmed from an alleged 'interference' by Harden with Matabiswana’s girlfriend, Nicola Chadwick. It was also noted that Harden was heavily intoxicated, potentially under the influence of ketamine and cocaine, rendering him 'in no condition to fight'.

The court heard that the entire assault unfolded within approximately one minute. The family of Luke Harden released a poignant statement following his death, expressing their profound grief and devastation. They described Luke as a cherished son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, uncle, boyfriend, and friend, emphasizing the immense love and affection he received from all who knew him. They found solace in the memories of his beautiful smile and the enduring presence of his spirit in their hearts.

The trial is ongoing, and the court will continue to hear evidence as the prosecution builds its case against Bhekisani Matabiswana. The details emerging from the trial paint a grim picture of a senseless act of violence that has left a family shattered and a community in mourning. The prosecution is meticulously presenting evidence to demonstrate Matabiswana’s culpability in this tragic loss of life, while the defense is expected to present its arguments in the coming days.

The outcome of this trial will undoubtedly have a significant impact on all those affected by this devastating event





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Luke Harden Bhekisani Matabiswana Murder Preston Crown Court Lancashire

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