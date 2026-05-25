Model's Harrowing Story of Burned After Being Torn From Chair By Fire Ball

Jordana Ashkenazi was 17 when she suffered severe burns on her face and body after a fire at a barbecue in Sydney,left her for dead. She later went on to recover and launch a career in the entertainment industry. Despite her determination to move on, Ashkenazi still has nightmares about the hobart burn and can smell a barbecue to this day. Today she revealed that her parents paid for cosmetic surgery to restore her appearance, but Ashkenazi now finds it hard to look in the mirror. Silver lining for Jordana is her parents never let her face the sun at its strongest until now.

Five years after a devastating barbecue accident at the age of 17, model and actress Jordana Ashkenazi is reflecting on the horrific incident that could have ended her career in the entertainment industry.

The blaze tore through her face and body, leaving her with horrific burns and a deep-seated fear of barbecues. To this day, Ashkenazi recalls the terrible evening like it was yesterday, from the drunken teenagers who hatched the ill-fated plan to the adults who paid the price for their recklessness.

As she looks back on the incident, Ashkenazi is grateful that her parents continued to provide her with the care and support she needed, including a cosmetic surgeon who helped her recover from the initial burns. While Ashkenazi's injuries were severe enough to cause temporary blind spots and could have left her career in shambles, she has since moved forward and found success in the industry, crediting her family for their unwavering support





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