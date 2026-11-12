Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel on mRNA Cancer Vaccine Success

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel discusses the success of the intismeran mRNA cancer vaccine, marking a major shift from DNA to mRNA technology in biopharma.

Stephane Bancel, the CEO of Moderna, is reflecting on a transformative period for his company as its personalized mRNA-based cancer vaccine, intismeran, approaches public release. This development marks a significant milestone for the biotech firm, which is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and is currently operating a new manufacturing site in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Modernizing Therapeutics With mRNA Platform

Moderna's mRNA COVID vaccine saved an estimated 2 million lives globally, while earning the company $46 billion, from 2021 to 2024. This financial and medical success has paved the way for broader applications of their technology, including the recently approved mRNA flu shot. Bancel asserts that nearly any protein drug made today with existing recombinant DNA technology can also be made using mRNA. The company aims to build a new platform from which a variety of different treatments can be developed in a plug-and-play scenario. This approach is similar to how the computer-technology industry is built on foundational hardware and operating systems around which a whole universe of software has blossomed.

Also read Jensen Huang out, CFO Colette Kress in as interim CEO at Nvidia

Intismeran Combats Melanoma Recurrence

In October, Moderna announced with Merck that their mRNA approach successfully stimulated the immune system to fight cancer. Intismeran, when combined with one of Merck's drugs, successfully kept melanoma from recurring in a group of patients with mid- to late-stage disease. This therapeutic vaccine represents a shift from preventative measures to active treatment. Scientists at Moderna can create a vaccine against any pathogen within six to eight weeks, far faster than the time required for human studies to establish a therapy's safety and efficacy. Cancer researchers hope to harness that speed with customized mRNA vaccines like intismeran.

Advertisement

Bancel's Vision for Genetic Medicine

Born in Marseilles, Bancel grew up with a strong interest in math and science, fueled by his father, an engineer who was always fixing things around the house. He recalls a summer sailing trip from Marseilles to Mallorca, a two-day trip, where the engine broke in the middle of the water in the middle of the night. He remembers holding the flashlight above his father, who fixed the engine by himself. This early exposure to mechanical problem-solving likely influenced his later decision to bet on an untested technology. Fifteen years ago, Bancel had his doubts about mRNA, noting that most scientists agreed it was too unstable to form the basis of a new class of medical treatments. At the time, there were no approved mRNA-based products on the market, and the entire biotech industry had bet successfully on manipulating another, more reliable genetic material: DNA.

Future Pipeline and Clinical Outcomes

By the end of the year, Bancel expects to unveil similarly encouraging results from Moderna's first mRNA therapy for a rare disease. He views mRNA as the information molecule, believing that if you find the way to safely and effectively get it into the right cells, you can unlock a lot of medicines to help people's suffering. Over a series of interviews spanning several years, Bancel unveiled the story of how a startup betting on an untested technology came to sit at the same table as decades-old pharmaceutical giants. Moderna now holds the key to a transformative platform that could redesign treatments in three critical areas: infectious diseases, rare diseases, and cancer. Bancel states that at the beginning, it was either zero drugs, or they would find a way to climb this mRNA mountain and make a lot of drugs. With the recent success of intismeran, the company is proving the naysayers wrong and demonstrating that mRNA is quickly becoming the preferred technology for its speed and versatility in modern biopharmaceutical development.