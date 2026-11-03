Mogging Named Collins English Dictionary Word of the Year for 2026

The slang term mogging, meaning to dominate or outshine others, wins Collins Dictionary's 2026 award with a 210 percent usage increase.

The term mogging has been officially crowned the Collins English Dictionary word of the year for 2026. This selection marks a significant shift in linguistic recognition as lexicographers at the dictionary chose the slang terminology over other trending words like carspreading and Manchesterism. The decision highlights the growing influence of younger generations on mainstream language standards.

Mogging Usage Statistics and Definition

Data from the Collins Corpus database reveals a striking 210 per cent increase in the usage of the term mogging throughout the calendar year 2026. Lexicographers monitored this surge by screening common language used online, identifying it as fast-growing slang among Generation Z and Generation Alpha. The word is defined as the act of dominating or outshining others in a competitive context.

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It is important to distinguish this term from mugging, as they are phonetically similar but semantically distinct. Historically, the term has been linked to the acronym AMOG, which stands for Alpha Male of the Group. However, its modern usage has evolved into a playful insult or compliment depending entirely on the specific situation and social dynamic involved.

Political Connections and Public Reaction

The prominence of the word rose significantly following its appearance at last month's Conservative Party conference. Young attendees were spotted wearing badges that bore the word, bringing it into the public eye beyond digital platforms. This political visibility coincided with comments from former Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, whose surname bears a resemblance to the term.

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Mr Rees-Mogg labelled the win as excellent news that will transmogrify our vocabulary. He made light of the connection by stating it is mognificent, adding that he expects the related term to be the word of the year in 2027. His commentary underscored the cultural crossover between political figures and youth internet slang.

Dictionary Selection Process and Competitors

Alex Beecroft, the managing director of the Collins Dictionary, explained that the winner was chosen after a careful consideration of patterns of usage. The team analyzed how often words are used and how Gen Z and Gen Alpha have adopted them to turn them into humorous slang. Mr Beecroft noted that this process shows how each generation leaves its mark on language by making it their own.

Other contenders for the top prize included carspreading, which refers to a pause in play during football matches at this summer's FIFA World Cup in the United States. Manchesterism also gained traction following the appointment of Mancunian Andy Burnham as Prime Minister. These terms reflected broader societal trends and events occurring within the same timeframe.

Tech Influence and Previous Year Trends

The selection follows a pattern where technology-savvy innovations shape recent awards. In 2025, vibe coding was selected as the dictionary's word of the year. This term describes an easy way for non-IT minded individuals to make computer code simply by telling artificial intelligence programs to do it. It highlighted the deep integration of AI tools in daily creative processes.

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Other notable terms from the previous year included biohacking, defined as altering natural body processes to improve health. Clanker emerged as a derogatory term for computers and robots, popularized by Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Glaze gained traction as praise given excessively, while aura farming described cultivating a charismatic persona. These selections illustrate the rapid evolution of digital culture into formal vocabulary.