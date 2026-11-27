US authorities charge Mohammad al-Hassani with planning attacks on RAF Fairford and London synagogues. Details on his citizenship revocation and alleged Iran-backed terror network.

Mohammad al-Hassani, a 35-year-old dual Iranian-Iraqi national who was recently stripped of his British citizenship, has been charged in the United States with orchestrating a series of terror attacks across Europe. Among the most significant allegations is his role as the alleged mastermind behind a plot to strike RAF Fairford, a United States air base located in Gloucestershire. The charges also detail plans for firebombing Jewish institutions in London and a synagogue in New York.

Alleged Remote Command of Terror Attacks

Footage obtained by ITV News appears to capture al-Hassani directing attacks from a warehouse in Iraq. In the video, he is seen shouting instructions via a video call to an individual who seems to be carrying out an arson attack in London. Also present in the room during the call is alleged accomplice Mohammad al-Saadi. This footage is believed to be connected to the arson attack on Kenton United Synagogue in Harrow that occurred in April.

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US prosecutors have released photographs allegedly showing al-Hassani and al-Saadi planning these attacks during a FaceTime call in April. Another image released by the US Department of Justice depicts al-Hassani and Mohsen Mohajeri, a 48-year-old Iranian national, scrutinizing a detailed map of central London landmarks. White labels are visible near more than a dozen major sites, including the London Eye, Houses of Parliament, the Tower of London, the British Museum, St Paul's Cathedral, Trafalgar Square, and the Royal Albert Hall.

Links to IRGC and Kataib Hezbollah Networks

Al-Hassani, al-Saadi, and Mohajeri are among a group of men charged in an eight-count indictment unsealed in the United States on Tuesday. They are alleged to have worked for banned groups including the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iran-backed Iraqi militia Kataib Hezbollah. Prosecutors accuse the men of using a network of contacts in the United Kingdom to orchestrate the Fairford plot and other terrorist activities.

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Allegations suggest the group was behind 18 attacks in Europe, with seven occurring in the UK. In one recorded call, al-Hassani allegedly told Mohajeri that they needed to get focused on London. In another communication, he is said to have instructed a London synagogue firebomber to light it up like a Christmas tree. A family member of al-Hassani recently stated that he wanted to continue plotting attacks against the UK until there was no longer a US military presence in the country.

Citizenship Revoked Amid National Security Concerns

Mohammad al-Hassani was a UK citizen until his status was revoked last month due to national security concerns. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood reportedly wrote to the suspect to inform him of the decision. Al-Hassani left the United Kingdom weeks after the United States went to war with Iran in February. He and Mohajeri have been charged by US authorities for their alleged roles in the Fairford attack, while his current whereabouts remain unknown.

Retaliation Claims and Ongoing Investigations

A relative of al-Hassani claimed that his campaign against Jewish institutions was retaliation for the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran in February. The relative told ITV, He was saying I like London, I'm in love with London, I love my people, but one thing they don't have the right, no Americans and no Israelis have the right to attack anyone from the UK. US prosecutors continue to investigate the broader network of contacts used by the accused to facilitate these attacks.