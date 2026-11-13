Mohammed Alfatih Convicted in UK Knife Attack Amid Hamas Links

Germany-born Mohammed Alfatih was convicted of unlawful wounding in Birmingham. The former bodyguard to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh faces extradition over alleged terror plots against Jewish targets.

Mohammed Alfatih, a Germany -born individual with documented ties to the militant group Hamas, has been convicted in the United Kingdom following a violent knife attack. The 40-year-old, who holds British citizenship granted in 2020, was found guilty by a majority verdict after a trial in Birmingham that revealed a complex history of alleged terrorist associations and recent criminal convictions.

Conviction Details And Court Verdict

Mohammed Alfatih, also known by the name Mohammed Naim, was found guilty of unlawful wounding, possession of two knives, and criminal damage. The court cleared him of the more serious charge of wounding with intent, which carries a heavier penalty. The verdict came after jurors reviewed footage showing Alfatih brandishing two large kitchen knives outside his residence in the Kings Heath suburb of Birmingham.

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Hamas Connections And Bodyguard Role

Reports indicate that Mohammed Alfatih served as a bodyguard for Ismail Haniyeh, the former leader of Hamas, before he was granted asylum in the UK in 2015. Additionally, he is reportedly the son of a senior Hamas official. Despite these significant background details being part of a German extradition request, the trial jurors were not informed of his alleged links to the proscribed terrorist organization or his previous employment as a bodyguard during the proceedings.

Extradition And German Terrorism Charges

While Mohammed Alfatih was detained in the UK for the knife attack on a bailiff, authorities from Germany moved to arrest him for a separate alleged offense. Germany stated that he was part of a plot to attack Israeli targets in Central Europe, specifically targeting Jewish people. This development occurred while he was under surveillance by a UK counter-terrorism unit, linking his domestic criminal case to an international security threat.

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Trial Testimony And Reporting Restrictions

During his trial, Mohammed Alfatih did not mention his affiliation with Hamas but told the court that he had been tortured for 25 days while detained in Egypt in 2010. Due to ongoing legal proceedings and reporting restrictions, he could not be named publicly during the trial itself. The incident involving the bailiff in Birmingham took place last year, marking the immediate trigger for his current detention and subsequent conviction in the British justice system.

Legal Consequences And Next Steps

The conviction for unlawful wounding and weapons possession leaves Mohammed Alfatih subject to sentencing in the UK while also facing potential extradition to Germany. The dual legal pressures highlight the intersection of domestic criminal law and international counter-terrorism efforts. Further details regarding the extradition process and the specific timeline for any potential transfer to German custody remain to be determined by legal authorities in both nations.