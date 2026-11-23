Mohammed Khan appears in court denying conspiracy to produce crystal meth at two rural farms alongside Mexican nationals and other co-defendants.

Mohammed Khan, 36, appeared via video link at Warwick Crown Court on Friday to formally deny allegations that he participated in a sophisticated criminal enterprise to manufacture methamphetamine, commonly known as crystal meth. The charge stems from police discoveries of secret drug production facilities located at two separate remote farms in rural Warwickshire, a plot that authorities have compared to the fictional drug trade depicted in the television series Breaking Bad.

Core Details Of Meth Conspiracy

Prosecutors allege that Khan conspired with five Mexican nationals and three other individuals between February and October 2026 to produce the Class A substance. The indictment specifies that the group operated with the intent to distribute high-purity methamphetamine, which is often found in pill or powder form and carries severe health risks including psychosis, heart attacks, and strokes.

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The defense case for Khan relies on his denial of any involvement in the production process. Judge Kristina Montgomery KC confirmed the proceedings and scheduled Khan's next appearance via video link for December 11. This hearing will determine the timeline for trial and address pre-trial procedural matters regarding the extensive evidence collected during the raids.

Stakeholders And Competing Views

The five Mexican men accused in connection with the primary lab on a farm near Furnace End, north Warwickshire, include Alejandro Ambriz Dimas, 45, Victor Ramirez, 47, Fausto Beltran, 33, Lioncio Moso Borja, 37, and Jose Nunez Angolo, 44. All of these defendants, except Dimas, originate from the Sinaloa region in north-west Mexico. They initially appeared before a judge in September and claim they were legitimately employed as chefs and builders on the property.

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The National Crime Agency arrested the Mexican nationals after coordinating a raid on their residence alongside Warwickshire Police and other emergency services. Photographs released by law enforcement depict a dingy basement containing at least three gas canisters, large plastic tubs, and various containers connected to metal tubing, suggesting a complex chemical setup typical of professional methamphetamine production rather than casual home cooking.

Other key figures in the network include Louis Devine from Ingleby Barwick, North Yorkshire, who appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court last month. Additionally, Kenneth Burton, Paul Harkness Mawby, and Anthony Devine, all aged 34, were charged alongside Khan last month. These three men made their initial appearances on October 24 and are scheduled to return to court for further proceedings.

Real World Impact And Next Steps

The discovery of these facilities has raised significant concerns among law enforcement leadership regarding the shift in drug manufacturing trends within the United Kingdom. Graeme Biggar, the Director General of the National Crime Agency, recently described the emergence of professional meth labs in the UK as 'worrying' during a press conference last week, highlighting a departure from previous reliance on imported drugs.

The investigation revealed that the conspiracy was not limited to a single location. During earlier hearings, it was established that a second laboratory had been uncovered at another isolated farm, indicating a broader operational scope than initially thought. The presence of such equipment suggests a level of industrial capacity capable of producing substantial quantities of the drug.

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Crystal meth has historically been imported into the UK from overseas sources, but the ability to manufacture it domestically represents a significant escalation in criminal capability. The legal proceedings for all accused individuals are ongoing, with multiple court dates set for late 2026. The case will likely involve extensive forensic analysis of the seized equipment and chemical residues to prove the intent and scale of the alleged operation.