MoJ Refuses Foreign National Crime Data Reveal

The UK Ministry of Justice denies a Freedom of Information request for foreign national conviction statistics, citing data protection rights, sparking accusations of a cover-up.

The UK Ministry of Justice has triggered a fierce political and public relations storm after refusing to release detailed statistics on foreign national convictions. The central government body rejected a formal Freedom of Information request submitted by the Centre for Migration Control, a prominent research think-tank. This decisive move occurred late last night and has immediately led to accusations of a systematic cover-up regarding immigrant crime rates across England and Wales.

Government Blocks Crime Statistics Request

The Centre for Migration Control sought specific data regarding convictions in the year 2025, broken down precisely by nationality and specific offence categories. The Ministry of Justice explicitly denied this request, arguing that disclosing such granular information could lead to the identification of individual criminals. An official from the Ministry of Justice's Analysis Directorate wrote in their response that the interests of the data subjects to safeguard personal information outweigh the legitimate public interest in this specific case. This legal justification effectively keeps hundreds of thousands of offence records hidden from public scrutiny.

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Data Protection Rights vs Public Safety

The refusal to publish these figures highlights a direct conflict between privacy laws and the demand for transparent public safety data. The Ministry of Justice is currently seeking to overturn an Information Commissioner ruling that previously mandated the publication of data revealing the full scale of foreign offending from 2018 to 2024. This ongoing legal battle means that comprehensive records regarding crimes committed by foreign nationals remain under wraps. Critics argue that the government is prioritizing the privacy rights of offenders over the safety and awareness of the British public.

Think-Tank Director Condemns Decision

Robert Bates, the research director of the Centre for Migration Control, strongly condemned the government's stance, calling it outrageous that data protection rights for foreign national offenders are placed above public concern. He stated that citizens have a fundamental right to understand the impact that mass migration is having on national public safety. Bates suggested that the extraordinary lengths taken to conceal these truth figures imply that the government is aware of a major underlying problem. He further claimed that officials are more concerned about the public finding out than taking meaningful steps to tackle migrant crime effectively.

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International Comparison and Legal Context

While the UK continues to withhold this data, international counterparts such as Denmark and several US states actively publish migrant crime data classified by nationality. In the United Kingdom, data is recorded on the Police National Computer and has only been published previously in broad offence groups like violent or sexual crime. Those earlier limited figures indicated that foreign nationals accounted for 14.1 per cent of sex offence convictions last year. The current request sought to deepen this analysis within each category to reveal specifics such as rapes, child sex abuse cases, murders, and manslaughters.

Government Stance on Deportation Priorities

In response to the escalating criticism and demands for transparency, the government defended its record on immigration enforcement. Officials stated that they have prioritized the deportation of foreign national offenders, noting that nearly 12,000 individuals have been removed since July 2024. This figure represents a significant 41 per cent increase in removals compared to the previous period. The government also highlighted that they have changed the law to allow foreign prisoners to be deported earlier than ever before. Despite these claims of action, the Centre for Migration Control maintains that the country deserves to know the precise extent of serious crimes committed by individuals who should not be in the country.