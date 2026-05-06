Mollie Winnard Moves to Waterloo Road as Coronation Street Faces Budgetary Crisis

Former Coronation Street actress Mollie Winnard joins the cast of BBC's Waterloo Road as a teacher, while reports emerge of severe budget cuts and cast departures at the ITV soap.

Mollie Winnard , a talented actress known for her previous work on the iconic cobbles of Weatherfield, has embarked on a new professional journey. The star, who is 29 years old, has officially joined the cast of the BBC's acclaimed series Waterloo Road .

In this new venture, Winnard will step into the shoes of Gemma Tully, a teacher who will bring a fresh dynamic to the school setting. Her appearance is scheduled for eight episodes, marking a significant return to the world of serialized drama. This move comes several years after her tenure on Coronation Street, where she portrayed the character of Kayla Clifton in 2018.

During her time on the ITV soap, her character was central to a gripping narrative involving her father, Neil Clifton, a corrupt police officer whose actions led to significant turmoil for those around him. Kayla's relationship with Craig Tinker and her quest for retribution against Bethany Platt provided some of the most memorable moments of her stint, which spanned thirty-five episodes between April and July of that year.

While Winnard finds success in new horizons, her former employer, Coronation Street, appears to be navigating a period of intense instability. Recent reports have highlighted a growing sense of frustration among the cast and crew due to severe budget cuts implemented by ITV. The financial tightening has led to a series of distressing outcomes, including the slashing of the overall number of episodes and the unexpected departure of several established stars.

Well-known figures such as Daniel Brocklebank, who brought the character of Billy Mayhew to life, alongside Colson Smith and Sue Cleaver, have all bid farewell to the show. This wave of exits has left the remaining cast feeling demoralized, with some reports suggesting that the atmosphere behind the scenes has become increasingly tense.

One of the most poignant examples of these austerity measures was the reported cancellation of the annual summer party, an event that typically serves as a morale booster for the hardworking team. Sources indicate that the stars were forced to organize and fund their own gatherings, highlighting a stark shift in the production's willingness to invest in its personnel. The trend of actors migrating from the cobbles of Weatherfield to other major productions is not limited to Winnard.

Brooke Vincent, who spent fifteen years portraying the beloved Sophie Webster, recently announced her move to the rival soap Hollyoaks. Vincent, now 33, shared the news with her massive Instagram following, expressing her excitement about tackling a powerful new storyline. Her departure from Coronation Street happened several years prior, but her return to the soap genre marks a significant comeback for the actress.

This movement of talent suggests a broader shift in the landscape of British television, where actors are increasingly seeking stability and creative renewal outside of the traditional ITV soap structure. The transition to Hollyoaks is seen as a bold step for Vincent, allowing her to reinvent herself as a new character while returning to a full-time acting schedule, something she noted her family would be particularly pleased about.

Beyond the world of soaps, Mollie Winnard has consistently demonstrated her versatility through a wide array of television roles. Since her time on Coronation Street, she has successfully transitioned into prestige dramas and procedural series. Her role as Maggie in All Creatures Great and Small in 2020 showcased her ability to handle period pieces with grace and authenticity.

Furthermore, her appearances in gritty and intense series such as Happy Valley and Silent Witness, as well as her role in Four Lives, prove that she is capable of handling complex, emotionally demanding characters. Most recently, her portrayal of Eleanor Elmsley in Apnas further cements her status as a rising star in the British acting scene.

By balancing her work between mainstream soaps like Waterloo Road and critically acclaimed dramas, Winnard is strategically building a diverse portfolio that ensures her longevity in a highly competitive industry. The move to the BBC's Waterloo Road is not just a job, but a strategic career move that aligns her with a network known for its quality programming and educational themes





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