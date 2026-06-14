Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury's newborn son named Midas sparks debate over its connection to Greek mythology

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have revealed the name of their newborn son, Midas, which has divided fans due to its connections to Greek mythology. The name links to the king of Phrygia, who was granted a wish that everything he touched turned to gold. However, the story is a cautionary tale as Midas soon learned the downside to his gift when he turned his food, drink, and even his daughter to gold.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have revealed the name of their newborn son , Midas , which has divided fans due to its connections to Greek mythology. The name links to the king of Phrygia, who was granted a wish that everything he touched turned to gold.

However, the story is a cautionary tale as Midas soon learned the downside to his gift when he turned his food, drink, and even his daughter to gold. Some fans commented that Molly-Mae and Tommy had 'missed the point' of the name, due to its connections to the foolish king. Others suggested that the couple had 'missed the point' of the story, which is a cautionary tale about greed and foolishness.

The couple welcomed their second child together earlier this month, after Molly-Mae gave birth in a Portland maternity suite, which offers birthing packages costing up to £30,000. Molly-Mae's fans gushed over her appearance just two weeks after giving birth, as she appeared at the fight in a form-fitting white dress. Fans said she looked 'amazing' and described her as a 'goddess' in the comments section of one clip.

On Friday, Molly-Mae's interior designer shared a glimpse at her new baby boy's space-themed nursery, including a huge moon themed light which had been hung on the ceiling, offering the first hint at the name she and Tommy had chosen. Molly said last month: 'I've been designing Tommy's shorts for his fight and I'm thinking about potentially putting the name of baby number two on his fight shorts?...

'Because he always has Bambi's name on his fight shorts, and I don't want to like leave the second baby off. 'But also maybe that's how we announce the name is on his fight shorts. That would actually be quite cool. Fight on the 13th with Eddie Hal





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Molly-Mae Tommy Fury Midas Greek Mythology Newborn Son Baby Name Debate Entertainment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Molly-Mae shares unseen pics with newborn son moments after 'incredible' birthMolly-Mae Hague has revealed unseen pictures taken moments after she and Tommy Fury welcomed their newborn son into the world, as she shared details of the 'incredible' birth

Read more »

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Treat Daughter Bambi to £5million Mansion Bedroom MakeoverMolly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have given their three-year-old daughter Bambi a new bedroom makeover at their £5million mansion. The influencer, 27, welcomed a baby boy earlier this month in a Portland maternity suite. The room features a stylish wooden framed double bed, adorable bedside tables and matching lamps, and a balcony area overlooking the room. The balcony area has pink curtains and a blue sky wallpaper with miniature Mickey and Minnie Mouse characters. Bambi's room also features two large pink and white built-in wardrobes, floral wallpaper, and a painted white fireplace with her name 'BAMBI' printed in large pink letters. The interior designer has also shown off Molly and Tommy's new white-themed family room, which features a cosy white L-shaped sofa, a black fireplace, and white cupboards. Molly has added grey wallpaper to the ceiling and a black large ceiling light to complete the room. The exclusive hospital where Molly gave birth is favoured by royals and A-listers, including the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who welcomed her eldest child, Archie, there. Princess Eugenie and her mother Sarah Ferguson have also enjoyed stays at the hospital. Big-name stars such as Victoria Beckham, Elizabeth Hurley, Jools Oliver, Jemima Goldstein, and Michelle Keegan have chosen the private maternity hospital to give birth to their children over the years. Molly has been incredibly open with her followers about how she struggled with the newborn stage with her first born Bambi. She has said she would have been 'terrified' to see a positive pregnancy test, as she admitted: 'I found the newborn stage so unbelievably difficult and daunting and looking back I can't really say that there was any part of it that I enjoyed.' However, it seems the second time around Molly's experience is already completely 'indescribably' different. Taking to Instagram with a snap of her newborn son, she penned: 'Thank you for healing so many of my newborn fears little one.'

Read more »

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury announce second pregnancyThey've had plenty of ups and downs.

Read more »

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague reveal baby son's name at fight nightTommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague welcomed their second child earlier this week, revealing his unique name to the world tonight

Read more »