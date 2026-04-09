Molly-Mae Hague Addresses Concerns Over Tommy Fury's Fight Date Amidst Pregnancy

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague discusses her feelings about Tommy Fury's upcoming boxing match, which is scheduled around her due date. After concerns raised by her family, Molly-Mae clarifies her stance and explains why she feels positive about the situation and the plan in place.

Molly-Mae Hague has addressed concerns surrounding Tommy Fury 's upcoming boxing match, which is scheduled close to her expected due date for their second child. The couple, who met on Love Island and already have a daughter named Bambi, are preparing to welcome their new baby in June. Fury is set to fight Eddie Hall at the AO Arena in Manchester on June 13th. Rumors circulated that Molly-Mae's family expressed worries about this timing.

However, Molly-Mae has spoken out in a Q&A video on her YouTube channel to clarify her feelings on the matter. She reassured fans that she's not worried and has a comprehensive plan in place. She explained that there is a sufficient amount of time between her anticipated birth date in London, where she had her previous delivery at The Portland, and the fight. She is happy that Tommy has a fight scheduled because it has been over a year since his last bout. She believes it provides him with a focus and something positive to look forward to. She stated that he will be present when she returns home after giving birth, and he'll be able to support her. \Molly-Mae also reflected on the challenging circumstances she faced after Bambi's birth. She stated that the situation won't be like the last time, referring to the high-pressure environment surrounding Tommy's fight with Jake Paul. This time, Tommy will be training at home and will be living at home. She stated that there is nothing to worry about and that the couple feels in a good place. She acknowledges the difficult time after the birth of their first child. Tommy was absent for the first four weeks of their daughter's life, and she described it as hell and back. She mentioned how happy she was when he returned home. This time, the Maebe founder is determined not to have the same experience. Molly-Mae was induced during her last pregnancy, to ensure he could be there for Bambi's birth in January 23, ahead of his fight with Jake Paul. At the time, she admitted she was 'traumatised' from having to navigate her first month of motherhood alone, telling fans she didn't sleep for a week after giving birth and 'had a breakdown' Aged just 23-years-old at the time, she candidly described the period as like 'hell and back' and said the day that Tommy finally returned home was 'almost better than the day Bambi was born'. With Tommy now going into the ring at the same time that their child is born, Molly-Mae is reportedly 'determined not to have the same experience this time'. \This decision marks Fury's first fight in over a year, and the recovery process after a boxing match can extend up to six months, depending on any injuries. This news comes after a previously difficult period for the couple. After calling off their engagement in August 2024, the couple got back together in May. Molly-Mae's family is said to be upset that the situation has not changed, reflecting concerns about the timing and potential impact on her post-birth experience. She has expressed her views about the situation, and says that she is really happy. She is happy that Tommy will have a focus and something to look forward to and that he will be at home to support her. The couple seems to be looking forward to the baby, despite the concerns





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Molly-Mae Hague Tommy Fury Boxing Pregnancy Love Island

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague shares scan picture in 'birth' update after revealing pregnancy cravingMolly-Mae shared an intimate update with fans ahead of the birth of her second child with Tommy Fury

Read more »

Molly-Mae Hague gives glimpse into Tommy Fury romance after engagement ring admissionMolly-Mae gave an inight into her and Tommy's romance as she made an admission about their engagement following their reconciliation

Read more »

Instagram vs Reality: Chaos Behind the Scenes at Molly-Mae's Manager's Wedding in BarbadosThe idyllic image of Francesca Britton's Barbados wedding, as presented on social media, contrasts sharply with reports of a late-night incident involving locals and police. This report reveals a behind-the-scenes look at the wedding, highlighting the chasm between carefully curated social media posts and the actual events. Molly-Mae's past comments about her partner Tommy Fury's drinking habits add further complexity to the story. Also discussed are ITV's plans to extend the official Love Island podcast to capitalize on the post-show conversation boom, and a TikTok row regarding AI image manipulation.

Read more »

Molly-Mae Hague speaks out on Tommy Fury's fight amid due date with second babyTommy's return to the ring supposedly coincided with Molly-Mae's due date as they prepare to welcomed their second child

Read more »

Molly-Mae Absence and Influencer Criticisms Fuel Drama on At Home With The FurysThe second season of At Home With The Furys saw Molly-Mae Hague's absence fuel discussions about influencers and their impact on fame. Tyson Fury's comments about Molly-Mae and Tommy's rise to fame and their lack of privacy sparked arguments. Tommy's comments on marriage added fuel to the story.

Read more »

Molly-Mae's 'one and only pregnancy craving' is this £35 spa-inspired bath soakMolly-Mae announced her second pregnancy with Tommy Fury a few months ago and is now sharing her favourite beauty products with fans, including one must-have item

Read more »