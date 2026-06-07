Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Enjoy Family Weekend After Welcoming Second Child

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were pictured with their daughter Bambi, three, after welcoming their second child. The boxer Tommy Fury returned to training camp shortly after the birth, preparing for his June 13 fight against Eddie Hall, while fans speculate on the newborn's gender and name based on clues such as a blue blanket and Bambi's Miffy T-shirt. The couple has kept the details private but may reveal the name via Tommy's fight shorts.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have enjoyed a family weekend at home in Cheshire days after welcoming their second child . The couple, along with their daughter Bambi , three, looked relaxed and happy as they were pictured together for the first time since announcing the birth last week, strolling back from a local church service.

It was a welcome reunion for Molly and Tommy after the boxer was said to be 'devastated' after being forced to leave his family and return to training camp a day after she gave birth. Molly-Mae, 27, carried Bambi during the outing and looked casually chic in a brown jacket and loose trousers. Tommy meanwhile took charge of the couple's newborn, who remained warm and cosy in the car seat.

The boxer, 27, flew back to Manchester via private jet on Thursday less than 24 hours after Molly had given birth to their second child. He is set to fight against retired strong man Eddie Hall on June 13. A source told The Sun: 'He flew back up to Manchester yesterday.

'He's absolutely devastated but his fight is less than two weeks away so he knows he has to do it. He needs to focus on his training.

'Molly is upset too but she's surrounded by family so she's good and she understands why he has to do it. ' Meanwhile, Molly-Mae fans have spotted a telling clue that seemingly reveals the gender of her second child. The couple revealed the news with a sweet black and white snap showing the stars with their daughter Bambi, three, and their newborn in hospital.

While the comments section was swiftly flooded with congratulations, others were extremely keen to learn the newborn's name, sex and weight. It didn't take long for fans to switch on their detective skills and try to work out the gender of her baby. One eagle-eyed fan took to TikTok after spotting a 'blue blanket' folded up next to the crib in Molly-Mae's recent YouTube video.

The user hinted: 'Why is no one talking about the blue baby blanket in the background of Molly's two new vlogs?

' Fans have also dished out predictions over what she has called her new baby - with name guesses including Miffy, Bunny, Dusk, Dream and Cloud. One of many conspiracies came from the fact that Bambi was wearing a T-shirt adorned with an image of fictional rabbit Miffy, the character from the 1955 series of picture books drawn and written by Dutch artist Dick Bruna.

As well as guesses over the name, a prediction came out over how the couple will make the announcement - with one claiming the news will come out when Tommy takes to the boxing ring in Manchester on June 13. Molly-Mae, who previously said fans might 'hate' the name, shared a series of sweet snaps but chose to keep their newborn's name and gender under wraps. She captioned the update: '…. and then there were 4.

' Their daughter Bambi, three, looked overjoyed as she met her younger sibling for the first time at the hospital, while sporting her Miffy T-shirt over another top. One fan penned: 'If she's a girl I reckon she's Miffy x', while another added: 'I think Miffy', with a bunny emoji attached to the comment. Other guesses included Moon, Dusk, Dream, Cloud and Bunny.

Since Bambi's arrival, Tommy frequently pays tribute to his daughter through his boxing garb - including his shorts and zip-up. Molly said last month: 'I've been designing Tommy's shorts for his fight and I'm thinking about potentially putting I don't know if we're going like I don't cuz I don't know what the timeline's going to be...

'I'm thinking do I put the name of baby number two on his fight shorts?... Because he always has Bambi's name on his fight shorts, and I don't want to like leave the second baby off.

'But also maybe that's how we announce the name is on his fight shorts. That would actually be quite cool. Fight on the 13th with Eddie Hall





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Molly-Mae Hague Tommy Fury Second Child Family Weekend Bambi Eddie Hall Fight Baby Gender Reveal Baby Name Speculation

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