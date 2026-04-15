Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Enjoy Lavish Swiss Babymoon Amidst Business Success

Pregnant reality star Molly-Mae Hague and boxer Tommy Fury are on a luxurious babymoon in Switzerland, celebrating their growing family and Molly-Mae's recent recognition on Forbes' 30 Under 30 List. The couple are staying in a high-end resort and traveling via private jet ahead of welcoming their second child.

Pregnant reality television star and influencer Molly-Mae Hague is currently enjoying a luxurious babymoon in Switzerland with her partner, boxer Tommy Fury . The couple, who are expecting their second child, have documented their lavish getaway on social media. Molly-Mae, 26, who is due in early June, showcased her growing baby bump in a form-fitting black top in a series of Instagram posts shared on Wednesday.

The exclusive trip, reportedly costing upwards of £2,700 per night, is a surprise birthday gift for Tommy, who will be celebrating his 27th birthday. They traveled to Switzerland via private jet, marking their final holiday as a family of three before the arrival of their new baby. The pair have been indulging in the serene Swiss scenery and spa treatments at the five-star Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne. Molly-Mae shared a touching black and white photograph of herself and Tommy on a boat trip, captioning it affectionately as 'Mum and dad'. Their accommodation boasts panoramic views of the lake and mountains, a grand fireplace, a double bathtub, and an expansive master bedroom. The cost of their stay, including spa access, could escalate to as much as £3,737 per night. This picturesque retreat follows a previous visit to Switzerland three years ago, which the couple fondly remembers. Tommy expressed his desire to return to the location, having had a memorable experience on their last trip. This current babymoon comes after a brief period of separation in 2025, after which they reunited and appear stronger than ever, looking forward to expanding their family. Molly-Mae also shared personal touches like custom chocolate bars placed in their room, with Tommy remarking on the 'best view I could ask for'. During a dinner outing, Tommy praised his meal as the 'best burger I have ever had'. This personal milestone for Molly-Mae coincides with a significant professional achievement: she has become the first Love Island contestant to be recognized on Forbes' 30 Under 30 List. Her entrepreneurial ventures, particularly in the beauty and fashion sectors through her brands Filter by Molly-Mae and Maebe, have contributed to a substantial valuation of her business empire, estimated at £20 million. Forbes specifically lauded her influence within the Retail and Ecommerce categories. Since gaining prominence on Love Island in 2019, alongside her fiancé Tommy, Molly-Mae has cultivated a massive social media following exceeding 16 million across platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. She has successfully leveraged her reality television fame into a multifaceted business empire. Her journey and the complexities of balancing entrepreneurship, motherhood, and public life are further explored in the Amazon Prime Video series, Behind It All. This Forbes recognition follows her recent highly successful collaboration with Adidas, which resulted in the rapid sell-out of a trainer collection she designed. Her brands continue to flourish, with Filter being stocked in prominent retailers such as Selfridges and Boots, and her clothing label, Maebe, experiencing consistent growth. The couple's journey highlights a blend of personal milestones and professional success, all while preparing for the arrival of their second child





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