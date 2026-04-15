Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Enjoy Luxury Babymoon in Switzerland Before Second Child's Arrival, as Molly-Mae's Empire Expands

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are celebrating their upcoming second child with a lavish babymoon in Switzerland, staying in a luxurious suite at the Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne. This getaway is not only a celebration of their family but also coincides with Molly-Mae's recognition in Forbes' 30 Under 30 List, highlighting her expanding business empire.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are enjoying a lavish babymoon in Switzerland ahead of welcoming their second child, showcasing the couple's penchant for luxury and marking a significant moment in both their personal and professional lives. The expectant parents, set to welcome their new arrival in early June, spared no expense on a surprise getaway for Tommy before his 27th birthday, traveling via private plane to the five-star Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne.

This exclusive resort boasts a suite costing over £2,700 per night, offering breathtaking panoramic views of the lake and mountains, a sprawling master bedroom, a double bath, and a cozy fireplace, creating an idyllic setting for the couple's final escape as a family of three. The babymoon, which can cost as much as £3,737.96-a-night with the spa access, underscores their commitment to creating cherished memories before their family expands. The couple seems happier than ever before the arrival of their second child. This luxurious trip mirrors the couple's lifestyle and their journey from reality television to entrepreneurial success.

The Switzerland trip isn't just a leisure activity; it also serves as a poignant reminder of their past, as they previously visited the location three years ago with Molly's sister and brother-in-law. Tommy expressed his desire to return, recalling the incredible experience they had. Their reunion and upcoming addition to the family further enhance the significance of this retreat. The couple, known for sharing their life journey with fans, has documented their babymoon on social media, giving followers a glimpse into their luxurious suite, the stunning views, and their intimate moments. Tommy's enthusiastic endorsement of his dinner, particularly the 'best burger I have ever had,' adds a relatable touch to their otherwise extravagant experience.

Molly’s influence and business acumen continue to grow, as she was recently the first Love Island star to be featured in Forbes' 30 Under 30 List. This trip also coincides with Molly's impressive professional achievements, as she was recently honored by Forbes in the Retail and Ecommerce category for her significant impact on the beauty and fashion industries. Molly’s brands, including Filter by Molly-Mae and Maebe, have generated substantial revenue for MMH Group Holdings, highlighting her success as an entrepreneur.

Since rising to fame on Love Island in 2019, Molly has amassed a massive social media following of over 16 million across various platforms, turning her reality TV profile into a multi-platform business empire. Her Amazon Prime Video series, Behind It All, offers an inside look at her life as a businesswoman, mother, and public figure. Furthermore, Molly’s recent collaboration with Adidas, designing two trainers, saw products selling out quickly, testament to her growing influence. The success of her tanning brand, Filter, sold in major retailers, and her clothing label Maebe underscores her business acumen and continued growth in the beauty and fashion industry. This luxurious babymoon therefore reflects not only their personal happiness but also Molly’s professional success and the couple’s ability to balance their private and public lives with grace and style, while solidifying their place in the realm of celebrity and entrepreneurship.





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