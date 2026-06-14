Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Reveal Name of Newborn Son Midas

Molly-Mae Hague and her partner Tommy Fury have finally revealed the name of their newborn son, Midas. The boxer proudly displayed the name on his shorts during his fight against Eddie Hall in Manchester on Saturday.

Molly-Mae Hague and her partner Tommy Fury have finally revealed the name of their newborn son , Midas . The boxer proudly displayed the name on his shorts during his fight against Eddie Hall in Manchester on Saturday.

The couple welcomed their second child together earlier this month, after Molly-Mae gave birth in a Portland maternity suite, which offers birthing packages costing up to £30,000. Molly-Mae had previously hinted at putting their son's name on Tommy's fight shorts, and it seems she has finally done so. The name Midas is 'hard to pronounce' according to Molly-Mae, who admitted that it probably wasn't as out there as Bambi, their first child's name.

However, she only knows one other child with the same name. The couple's second child was born just two weeks after Molly-Mae gave birth, and she has been open with her followers about how she struggled with the newborn stage with her first born Bambi. Molly-Mae has been incredibly open with her followers about how she struggled with the newborn stage with her first born Bambi.

She had previously said that she would have been 'terrified' to see a positive pregnancy test, as she admitted: 'I found the newborn stage so unbelievably difficult and daunting and looking back I can't really say that there was any part of it that I enjoyed.

' However, it seems the second time around Molly's experience is already completely 'indescribably' different. Taking to Instagram with a snap of her newborn son, she penned: 'Thank you for healing so many of my newborn fears little one. The peace and happiness I feel this time around is something I wished for but didn't know would come.

' She added: 'The difference compared to this stage with Bambi is indescribable. ' Molly-Mae revealed that she and Tommy had found out the gender of their child at the start of her pregnancy. The couple and daughter Bambi looked thrilled as Tommy popped a balloon which exploded with blue confetti, she penned: 'Just the luckiest.

' 'Nearly 9 months on from finding out we'd been blessed with a boy... and I still can't believe it,' she added. Over the weekend, the couple, who met on Love Island, shared a video of Tommy bringing Bambi to the hospital, before the toddler sweetly got to hold him. As Molly-Mae asked: 'Do you like him?

' Bambi sweetly said: 'Yes. ' She captioned the clip: 'There's your little brother. ' It comes after Tommy was said to be 'devastated' after being forced to leave his family and return to training camp a day after she gave birth. The boxer flew back to Manchester via private jet on Thursday less than 24 hours after Molly had given birth to their second child





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Molly-Mae Hague Tommy Fury Midas Newborn Son Eddie Hall Manchester Portland Maternity Suite Birthing Packages Love Island Newborn Stage Bambi

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