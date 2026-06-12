Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's £5million mansion makeover with space-themed nursery for newborn son

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have been busy renovating their £5million mansion, and their newborn son is getting a space-themed nursery that's out of this world.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are leaving no expense spared as they do up their £5million mansion . The influencer, 27, welcomed a baby boy earlier this month, after giving birth in a Portland maternity suite, which offers birthing packages costing up to £30,000.

The newborn is being treated to a space-themed room as their interior designer gave a sneak peek of his new bedroom over on Instagram. Interior designer Sally O'Connor, founder of Hesellic Design, has been on board for project Molly Maison and she shared a huge moon themed light which had been hung on the ceiling. Molly-Mae and Tommy are yet to announce their son's name, but his room could be a hint that it will be space related.

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed her newborn son's space-themed bedroom after hinting at 'hard to pronounce' name. Interior designer Sally O'Connor, founder of Hesellic Design, has been on board for project Molly Maison and she shared a huge moon themed light which had been hung on the ceiling.

In a previous vlog Molly explained that the name is 'hard to pronounce' and whilst she admitted that it probably wasn't as out there as Bambi she said she only knows one other child who has the name. It is believed fans will finally find out the name during Tommy's boxing match on Saturday night where it will be revealed on his shorts.

Since Bambi's arrival, Tommy frequently pays tribute to his daughter through his boxing garb - including his shorts and zip-up. Molly said last month: 'I've been designing Tommy's shorts for his fight and I'm thinking about potentially putting I don't know if we're going like I don't cuz I don't know what the timeline's going to be...

'I'm thinking do I put the name of baby number two on his fight shorts?... 'Because he always has Bambi's name on his fight shorts, and I don't want to like leave the second baby off. 'But also maybe that's how we announce the name is on his fight shorts. That would actually be quite cool.

Fight on the 13th with Eddie Hall. So we've got a lot to look forward to guys. There's a lot coming up in the next few weeks.

' Fans previously shared their name predictions following Molly's birth announcement, with guesses including Miffy, Bunny, Dusk, Dream and Cloud. One of many conspiracies came from the fact that Bambi was wearing a T-shirt adorned with an image of fictional rabbit Miffy, the character from the 1955 series of picture books drawn and written by Dutch artist Dick Bruna.

So as not to be left out during the excitement of the arrival of her baby brother, Bambi has also been treated to a new room Giving a glimpse into the white and pink themed room, interior designer Sally also shared a series of photos on Instagram gushing it's their 'favourite ever room they've designed' Giving a glimpse into the room, the Maebe founder's interior designer Hesellic has shared a series of photos on Instagram gushing it's their 'favourite ever room they've designed' A stylish wooden framed double bed is in the centre of the room with adorable bedside tables and matching lamps either side Read More Inside Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's daughter Bambi's bedroom makeover So as not to be left out during the excitement of the arrival of her baby brother, Bambi has also been treated to a new room.

Giving a glimpse into the white and pink themed room, interior designer Sally also shared a series of photos on Instagram gushing it's their 'favourite ever room they've designed'. A stylish wooden framed double bed is in the centre of the room with adorable bedside tables and matching lamps either side.

Through an archway at the side of the bed, Bambi will be able to climb a small set of stairs into a balcony area overlooking her room, which features pink curtains and a blue sky wallpaper and miniature Mickey and Minnie Mouse characters. The three-year-old has two large pink and white built-in wardrobes and floral wallpaper on another wall. Above her painted white fireplace, the toddler has her name 'BAMBI' printed in large pink letters.

To complete the room, Molly has added a mini sofa under the large windows and her statement £1,300 bubble ceiling light. Elsewhere the interior designer showed off Molly and Tommy's new white-themed family room. With a cosy white L-shaped sofa featuring in the centre of the room with perfectly placed pillows, the influencer has opted for a simple clean aesthetic. A black fireplace stands on the main wall with a basic teddy bear picture above and white cupboards either side.

To complete the room, Molly has added grey wallpaper to the ceiling and a large black ceiling light





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Molly-Mae Hague Tommy Fury £5Million Mansion Space-Themed Nursery Newborn Son

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Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Treat Daughter Bambi to £5million Mansion Bedroom MakeoverMolly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have given their three-year-old daughter Bambi a new bedroom makeover at their £5million mansion. The influencer, 27, welcomed a baby boy earlier this month in a Portland maternity suite. The room features a stylish wooden framed double bed, adorable bedside tables and matching lamps, and a balcony area overlooking the room. The balcony area has pink curtains and a blue sky wallpaper with miniature Mickey and Minnie Mouse characters. Bambi's room also features two large pink and white built-in wardrobes, floral wallpaper, and a painted white fireplace with her name 'BAMBI' printed in large pink letters. The interior designer has also shown off Molly and Tommy's new white-themed family room, which features a cosy white L-shaped sofa, a black fireplace, and white cupboards. Molly has added grey wallpaper to the ceiling and a black large ceiling light to complete the room. The exclusive hospital where Molly gave birth is favoured by royals and A-listers, including the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who welcomed her eldest child, Archie, there. Princess Eugenie and her mother Sarah Ferguson have also enjoyed stays at the hospital. Big-name stars such as Victoria Beckham, Elizabeth Hurley, Jools Oliver, Jemima Goldstein, and Michelle Keegan have chosen the private maternity hospital to give birth to their children over the years. Molly has been incredibly open with her followers about how she struggled with the newborn stage with her first born Bambi. She has said she would have been 'terrified' to see a positive pregnancy test, as she admitted: 'I found the newborn stage so unbelievably difficult and daunting and looking back I can't really say that there was any part of it that I enjoyed.' However, it seems the second time around Molly's experience is already completely 'indescribably' different. Taking to Instagram with a snap of her newborn son, she penned: 'Thank you for healing so many of my newborn fears little one.'

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