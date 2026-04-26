Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Step Out After Fire at Their £5 Million Mansion

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were seen in public for the first time since a fire broke out at their Cheshire home. The couple, expecting their second child, enjoyed a family outing with their daughter Bambi. Molly-Mae shared details of the fire and her growing fears about motherhood in a recent vlog.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were spotted in public for the first time since a fire broke out at their £5 million Cheshire mansion. The couple, who are expecting their second child, were seen enjoying a family outing with their three-year-old daughter, Bambi.

Molly-Mae, 26, dressed casually in a beige jacket and white trousers, while Tommy wore a white top and black jeans. The incident occurred just days before their baby shower, adding unexpected stress to their preparations. In a recent vlog, Molly-Mae shared details about the fire, explaining that her security team alerted her to a blaze in their skip. She recounted the chaotic moment, saying, 'The security company called me and asked if the fire in the skip was intentional.

I ran to my builder, Glen, and he assured me it was under control. It was just one of those mornings where everything went wrong.

' Despite the scare, the couple managed to celebrate their upcoming baby with a lavish brunch. Molly-Mae's manager, Francesca Britton, organized the event, which included bouquet-making, games, and cake decorating. The Love Island star looked radiant in a white co-ord, cradling her baby bump as she shared her excitement on Instagram. The party was decorated with elegant red ranunculus and pincushion flowers, along with White Company diffusers.

Guests were treated to luxurious gifts, including Diptyque candles and fragrances. In her latest YouTube vlog, Molly-Mae opened up about how motherhood has changed her perspective on life. She revealed that she has become 'so scared of everything' since becoming a mother, admitting that she now sees danger around every corner.

'A lot of things terrify me at the minute,' she said. 'Since becoming a mum, I have become so scared of everything—every time I leave the house, every time I get in an Uber or on a plane. I never used to be scared of anything. I was the brave one in my friend group, but now I worry constantly.

' She attributed this shift to the responsibility of being a mother, explaining, 'I'm not just living for me anymore; I'm living for a child. I feel like when you become a mum, your sense of danger just personifies. It's quite debilitating at times.

' Molly-Mae also shared her fears about everyday activities, such as taking an Uber or going into the city. 'Every time I get in an Uber, I'm just praying to get out safely,' she said. 'I want to be on the ground, I want to be safe. It's because I have the responsibility of someone else.

I'm her protector.

' The couple's journey to parenthood has been filled with both joy and challenges, but they remain focused on their growing family as they prepare for the arrival of their second child





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