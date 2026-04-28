Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Step Out After Mansion Fire, Share Parenthood Fears

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were spotted days after a fire broke out at their £5 million mansion. The couple also discussed Molly-Mae's increased anxieties since becoming a mother and celebrated their upcoming arrival with a lavish baby shower.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were seen out and about just days after a fire incident at their substantial £5 million home. The couple, expecting their second child, appeared composed despite the recent disruption.

Molly-Mae, already a mother to three-year-old Bambi, showcased her growing baby bump while dressed in a stylish all-black outfit, complete with a leather jacket and a relaxed, make-up free look. Tommy, the professional boxer, complemented her with a vibrant orange Under Armour top and grey tracksuit bottoms, walking closely by her side. The fire, as Molly-Mae revealed, originated in a skip on their property while a builder was working.

She recounted the surprising phone call from their security company questioning if the fire was intentional, only to discover it was an accidental ignition of the skip’s contents. Her reaction was a mix of disbelief and humor, describing herself as 'Fireman Sam' while attempting to manage the situation amidst preparations for a baby brunch. Last week, Molly-Mae enjoyed a beautifully curated baby shower brunch, celebrating the upcoming arrival of her second child, due on June 12th.

The event, organized by her manager Francesca Britton, was filled with thoughtful details, including bouquet-making, engaging games, and a creative cake decorating activity. Molly-Mae expressed her gratitude, describing herself as 'one lucky, lucky girl' and showcasing the elegant decor, featuring delicate floral arrangements and luxurious White Company diffusers. The gifts received were equally lavish, including highly sought-after Diptyque candles and fragrances.

This celebration provided a heartwarming contrast to the recent fire incident, highlighting the couple’s joy and anticipation for their growing family. The baby shower offered a glimpse into the support system surrounding Molly-Mae, with Francesca Britton’s meticulous planning creating a memorable and cherished experience. The focus was clearly on celebrating the new life and preparing for the next chapter in their family journey.

Beyond the recent events and celebrations, Molly-Mae has been reflecting on the profound impact motherhood has had on her perspective. In a recent YouTube vlog, she openly discussed a significant shift in her emotional state, admitting to feeling 'so scared of everything' since welcoming Bambi. She explained that she has transitioned from a fearless individual, known for her adventurous spirit and lack of apprehension, to someone who now perceives danger in everyday situations.

This newfound anxiety extends to leaving the house, traveling, and even concerns for Bambi’s safety. She vividly described how she used to readily embrace challenges and thrills, such as skiing or watching horror movies, without hesitation.

However, in the past year, she finds herself constantly anticipating potential risks and worrying about the well-being of herself and her daughter. This honest and vulnerable sharing of her experiences offers a relatable insight into the anxieties that can accompany parenthood, demonstrating the transformative power of becoming a mother and the heightened sense of responsibility that comes with it





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Molly-Mae Hague Tommy Fury Fire Mansion Baby Shower Pregnancy Parenthood Anxiety

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