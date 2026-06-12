Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Treat Daughter Bambi to £5million Mansion Bedroom Makeover

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have given their three-year-old daughter Bambi a new bedroom makeover at their £5million mansion. The influencer, 27, welcomed a baby boy earlier this month in a Portland maternity suite. The room features a stylish wooden framed double bed, adorable bedside tables and matching lamps, and a balcony area overlooking the room. The balcony area has pink curtains and a blue sky wallpaper with miniature Mickey and Minnie Mouse characters. Bambi's room also features two large pink and white built-in wardrobes, floral wallpaper, and a painted white fireplace with her name 'BAMBI' printed in large pink letters. The interior designer has also shown off Molly and Tommy's new white-themed family room, which features a cosy white L-shaped sofa, a black fireplace, and white cupboards. Molly has added grey wallpaper to the ceiling and a black large ceiling light to complete the room. The exclusive hospital where Molly gave birth is favoured by royals and A-listers, including the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who welcomed her eldest child, Archie, there. Princess Eugenie and her mother Sarah Ferguson have also enjoyed stays at the hospital. Big-name stars such as Victoria Beckham, Elizabeth Hurley, Jools Oliver, Jemima Goldstein, and Michelle Keegan have chosen the private maternity hospital to give birth to their children over the years. Molly has been incredibly open with her followers about how she struggled with the newborn stage with her first born Bambi. She has said she would have been 'terrified' to see a positive pregnancy test, as she admitted: 'I found the newborn stage so unbelievably difficult and daunting and looking back I can't really say that there was any part of it that I enjoyed.' However, it seems the second time around Molly's experience is already completely 'indescribably' different. Taking to Instagram with a snap of her newborn son, she penned: 'Thank you for healing so many of my newborn fears little one.'

Following the arrival of Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury 's second child, they have given their three-year-old daughter Bambi a new bedroom makeover at their £5million mansion .

The influencer, 27, welcomed a baby boy earlier this month in a Portland maternity suite, which offers birthing packages costing up to £30,000. Molly and Tommy have treated their daughter to a grown-up style bedroom as she becomes a big sister. The interior designer Hesellic, who worked on the project, has shared photos of the room on Instagram, describing it as their 'favourite ever room they've designed'.

The room features a stylish wooden framed double bed, adorable bedside tables and matching lamps, and a balcony area overlooking the room. The balcony area has pink curtains and a blue sky wallpaper with miniature Mickey and Minnie Mouse characters. Bambi's room also features two large pink and white built-in wardrobes, floral wallpaper, and a painted white fireplace with her name 'BAMBI' printed in large pink letters.

To complete the room, Molly has added a mini sofa under the large windows and her statement £1,300 bubble ceiling light. The interior designer has also shown off Molly and Tommy's new white-themed family room, which features a cosy white L-shaped sofa, a black fireplace, and white cupboards. Molly has added grey wallpaper to the ceiling and a black large ceiling light to complete the room.

This comes after Molly posted a series of sweet new snaps of her son, whose name she has yet to reveal. In one snap, Molly beamed as she cuddled her newborn on the hospital bed. She also shared snaps of her on a birthing ball and Tommy bringing her a Joe & the Juice smoothie to her bedside in the luxurious maternity suite.

Molly finished off her photo dump with a beaming snap of her and Tommy cradling their newborn and Bambi cuddling the influencer in bed. The exclusive hospital where Molly gave birth is favoured by royals and A-listers, including the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who welcomed her eldest child, Archie, there. Princess Eugenie and her mother Sarah Ferguson have also enjoyed stays at the hospital.

Big-name stars such as Victoria Beckham, Elizabeth Hurley, Jools Oliver, Jemima Goldstein, and Michelle Keegan have chosen the private maternity hospital to give birth to their children over the years. Molly has been incredibly open with her followers about how she struggled with the newborn stage with her first born Bambi.

She has said she would have been 'terrified' to see a positive pregnancy test, as she admitted: 'I found the newborn stage so unbelievably difficult and daunting and looking back I can't really say that there was any part of it that I enjoyed.

' However, it seems the second time around Molly's experience is already completely 'indescribably' different. Taking to Instagram with a snap of her newborn son, she penned: 'Thank you for healing so many of my newborn fears little one.





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Molly-Mae Hague Tommy Fury Bambi Bedroom Makeover £5Million Mansion Portland Maternity Suite Royal Hospital A-Listers Newborn Fears

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