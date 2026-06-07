Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Welcome Baby Boy as Boxer Returns to Training Amid Fight Preparations

Molly-Mae Hague reveals the gender of her second child with Tommy Fury as a baby boy. The family shares a heartfelt moment with daughter Bambi meeting her brother, while Tommy Fury departs for training camp less than a day after the birth to prepare for his June 13 fight against Eddie Hall.

Molly-Mae Hague , the former Love Island star, has announced the birth of her second child with boyfriend Tommy Fury . The couple welcomed a baby boy , as revealed in a sweet Instagram video showing their three-year-old daughter Bambi meeting her new brother at the hospital.

In the clip, Tommy Fury brought Bambi to see the newborn, and when Molly-Mae asked if she liked him, the toddler responded with an enthusiastic 'yes.

' The gender revelation comes after initial speculation by fans, who guessed names like Miffy, Moon, Dusk, Dream, Cloud, and Bunny, based on Bambi's Miffy-themed T-shirt in the photo. The family of four was later pictured attending a church service together on Sunday.

However, the joyous occasion was tempered by Tommy Fury's immediate departure. Less than 24 hours after the birth, the professional boxer, also 27, returned to Manchester via private jet to resume training for his upcoming fight against retired strongman Eddie Hall on June 13. A source close to the couple explained that Tommy is 'absolutely devastated' to leave his family so soon but understands the necessity with his fight scheduled in less than two weeks.

Molly-Mae, while also upset, is reportedly coping well surrounded by family and supports his decision. This situation echoes their past experience; when they welcomed Bambi in 2023, Molly-Mae elected to be induced so Tommy could be present for the birth, as his previous fight with YouTuber Jake Paul had been postponed twice due to a rib injury and visa issues.

The news of the birth was first shared by Molly-Mae last Wednesday with a series of photos captioning '… and then there were 4,' keeping the newborn's name and gender private at the time. She had previously hinted at a potential name reveal through Tommy's fight gear, noting that he always includes Bambi's name on his shorts and considering whether to add baby number two's name for the June 13 bout.

This thoughtful integration of family into Tommy's boxing career continues a pattern of personal tributes. The couple's journey, from coordinating birth plans around fight schedules to designing meaningful fight shorts, underscores their blended approach to celebrity, sport, and family life, all under the public spotlight. Their story highlights the challenges and joys of expanding a family while managing high-profile careers and public expectations





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Molly-Mae Hague Tommy Fury Baby Boy Bambi Boxing Eddie Hall Fight Family Gender Reveal

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