Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Welcome Baby Boy at Luxury Portland Hospital

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have welcomed a baby boy at London's exclusive Portland Hospital, favored by royals and celebrities, joining their daughter Bambi. The birth highlighted the hospital's high-end amenities, including gourmet dining, luxury nursery items, and 24-hour service. The couple shared intimate family moments on social media, celebrating their expansion to a family of four.

Molly-Mae Hague and her fiancé Tommy Fury have welcomed their second child, a baby boy , joining their three-year-old daughter Bambi. The couple, known for their success following Love Island , chose the exclusive Portland Hospital in London for the birth.

This prestigious facility, favored by royalty and celebrities like Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie, offers opulent birthing packages priced between £15,000 and £30,000. Amenities include lavish labor suites with Molton Brown toiletries, 24-hour room service featuring gourmet meals such as lobster, oysters, foie gras, and champagne served on silver platters, and luxury goodie bags with professional photoshoots and high-end toys. Newborns are provided with £3,500 Moses baskets and £14,000 four-poster cots.

Molly-Mae previously gave birth to Bambi at the same hospital in 2023. A source noted that the couple spared no expense, wanting the best for their family. After the birth, Molly-Mae shared heartfelt moments on Instagram, including a photo breastfeeding her newborn son and images of Tommy with their daughter. She expressed joy about becoming a "boy mum" and their family now being complete.

The post also revealed they had learned the baby's gender early in the pregnancy. The family is now settling into their £4.75 million home in Cheshire





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