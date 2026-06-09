Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Welcome Baby Boy, Share Sweet Family Moments

Molly-Mae Hague has given birth to a baby boy at London's Portland Hospital, sharing heartfelt images of her growing family. The couple, who also have a three-year-old daughter, celebrated their first week as a family of four with photos from their Cheshire home and the exclusive hospital where A-listers give birth.

Molly-Mae Hague gave birth to a son last week with Tommy Fury at her side at London's Portland Hospital . The star welcomed a baby boy , whose name the couple has yet to release, in the luxury maternity wing which has been the hospital of choice for many A-listers, including royalty.

The private hospital offers high-end birthing packages with lobster and champagne available on the 24-hour room service menu, with packages ranging up to £30,000. There are 36 private rooms, from standard to suites with en-suites and lounge areas, and some of the more luxurious suites have been reserved by royalty for £2,000 per night. Now in a sweet update, Molly shared that she can't believe she has two children as she enjoyed family time at their £4.75 million Cheshire home.

She posted a picture of herself breastfeeding the baby son while Tommy cuddled their daughter Bambi, three, on the sofa, captioned: Family of four!!! I can't believe I have two children. Another photo showed the boxer beaming as their baby boy peacefully slept on his chest, captioned: A perfect first week with you. A third snap saw Molly posing with her newborn in a carrier as they left the hospital with the caption: A boy mum.

I'm new here! She also shared a throwback picture from when she and Tommy discovered they were having a boy, with the pair and Bambi looking elated as blue and white confetti fell around them





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Molly-Mae Hague Tommy Fury Baby Boy Portland Hospital Family Of Four Celebrity Birth

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