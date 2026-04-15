Molly-Mae Hague Becomes First Love Island Star on Forbes 30 Under 30 as Empire Hits £20 Million

Former Love Island contestant Molly-Mae Hague has achieved a significant career milestone, being named to Forbes' 30 Under 30 list for her substantial impact on the retail and e-commerce sectors through her beauty and fashion brands. Her influencer empire is now valued at £20 million, marking her as a pioneering figure from the reality show to reach such business heights.

Molly-Mae Hague has achieved a groundbreaking milestone, becoming the first former Love Island contestant to be featured on Forbes' prestigious 30 Under 30 List. This recognition underscores the phenomenal growth of her influencer empire, which has now reached an impressive valuation of £20 million.

At 26 years old, Hague has earned her spot in the Retail and Ecommerce category, a testament to her significant impact on the beauty and fashion sectors through her successful brands, Filter by Molly-Mae and Maebe. Forbes specifically cited her escalating influence as part of MMH Group Holdings, which reported substantial revenues in 2025, highlighting her adeptness in business strategy and market penetration. Since gaining widespread recognition on Love Island in 2019, alongside her fiancé Tommy Fury, also 26, Molly-Mae has cultivated a formidable social media presence, amassing over 16 million followers across Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. This extensive reach has enabled her to effectively transition her reality television persona into a multifaceted and highly profitable business enterprise. Her personal and professional journey is further documented in the Amazon Prime Video docuseries Behind It All, offering viewers an intimate glimpse into her life as she navigates the demanding balance of entrepreneurship, motherhood, and public fame. Molly-Mae and Tommy are parents to their three-year-old daughter, Bambi, and are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their second child in the coming months. The recent Forbes accolade follows a series of remarkable achievements, including a highly successful collaboration with Adidas. This partnership, which saw Hague design two exclusive trainer collections with the global sportswear giant, sold out within minutes of their release, demonstrating her considerable influence and purchasing power. Her beauty and fashion ventures continue to flourish, with her popular tanning brand, Filter, now widely available in major high-street retailers such as Selfridges and Boots. Simultaneously, her contemporary clothing label, Maebe, is experiencing consistent growth, further solidifying her position in the fashion market. Hague's entrepreneurial spirit was evident from a young age. She began cultivating her personal brand at just 17, launching a YouTube channel dedicated to beauty and fashion content, years before her breakthrough on Love Island, catering to a burgeoning young audience. This early initiative paved the way for her future success, and she even left London's Fashion Retail Academy to forge her own path, securing influential collaborations with brands like PrettyLittleThing, which significantly amplified her public profile. Throughout her career, she has maintained a remarkable level of transparency with her followers, openly sharing her personal journey, including both triumphs and significant challenges. One such widely publicized challenge was her temporary split from Tommy in 2024. The couple called off their engagement, with Tommy later taking responsibility for his struggles with alcohol addiction. Molly-Mae candidly discussed the heartbreak she experienced, explaining her efforts to support Tommy during a difficult period, but ultimately recognizing the necessity of their separation for his personal growth and appreciation of his family. The couple has since reconciled and recently embarked on a new chapter, moving into a new family home that they are currently renovating in preparation for their second child. Molly-Mae has also been refreshingly open about the realities of motherhood, candidly sharing the adjustments and difficulties she has encountered. The docuseries Behind It All is reportedly slated for a third season, aligning with the upcoming arrival of their new baby. When the couple announced their pregnancy in February, the post garnered over 2 million likes on Instagram, underscoring their immense popularity. Addressing her fiancé's upcoming boxing match, scheduled for the day after her due date in June, Hague dismissed concerns about her ability to cope, stating her happiness for Tommy and her understanding of his need to compete after a year-long hiatus. The couple has playfully teased plans for an unconventional name for their second child, a nod to the online discourse surrounding their choice of Bambi for their first daughter. Following the successful Adidas launch, Hague expressed her profound sense of accomplishment on Instagram, describing the moment as career-defining and admitting to feeling incredibly overwhelmed. She reflected on her past self, a student walking past the very same store with ambitious dreams, and marveled at the reality of seeing her own trainers on display. Her emotional post conveyed immense pride and gratitude for the extraordinary opportunity, emphasizing the realization of a childhood aspiration to achieve something remarkable through hard work and big dreams





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