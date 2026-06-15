Molly-Mae Hague cashes in on £90 cream dress she wore after giving birth

Molly-Mae Hague has cashed in on the £90 cream dress she wore to show off her post-baby figure just days after giving birth on Saturday night. The Influencer, 27, wore the number, from her own Maebe collection, to watch her fiance Tommy Fury beat former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall by majority decision in a Misfits Boxing exhibition bout at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Molly-Mae Hague has cashed in on the £90 cream dress she wore to show off her post-baby figure just days after giving birth on Saturday night.

The Influencer, 27, wore the number, from her own Maebe collection, to watch her fiance Tommy Fury beat former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall by majority decision in a Misfits Boxing exhibition bout at the AO Arena in Manchester. She gave birth to their son Midas just 12 days ago on June 3 and Tommy revealed the name for the first time by having it emblazoned on his top and shorts that night.

Molly-Mae was seen supporting her man from the crowd wearing the form-fitting number, called the Power Fitted Dress and high heels. It's now sold out in many of the sizes and is also available in black. Taking to Instagram on Sunday after the fight, Molly-Mae was back to reality as she shared a wholesome family snap of Tommy asleep cuddling his son.

She's got the Midas touch: Molly-Mae Hague cashed in on the Maebe £90 cream dress she wore to show off her post-baby figure on Saturday just days after giving birth on Saturday night Molly-Mae was seen supporting her man Tommy Fury from the crowd wearing the form-fitting number, called the Maebe Power Fitted Dress, (pictured) and high heels It's now sold out in many of the sizes and is also available in black She penned: '20,000 people in an arena last night… but just us four this morning.

' Molly also looked positively radiant as she posted a full length snap in her ensemble. Meanwhile Tommy also paid tribute to Molly and their newborn as he took to Instagram after the fight on Sunday. He penned: 'Still undefeated Huge respect to Eddie. You surprised me, pushed me and gave me a challenge.

Thank you for accepting the fight and sharing the ring with me, it was a pleasure.

'This one is for my newborn son Midas. And thank you to Molly for holding down the fort with our two beautiful children whilst I was preparing.

' He added: 'Thank you everyone who turned out last night, events like this wouldn't be possible without you all. Now it's time for some much-needed family time'. The name Midas links to Greek mythology and the king of Phrygia, who was granted a wish that everything he touched turned to gold.

However, the story is actually a cautionary tale as Midas soon learned the downside to his gift when he turned his food, drink, and even his daughter to gold. The phrase 'the Midas touch' is used to describe someone who has received great success, but it also has connotations of greed and foolishness.

However the name has divided fans as they reacted to the announcement, with some fans commenting that Molly-Mae and Tommy had 'missed the point' of the name, due to its connections to the foolish king. The influencer, 27, was back to reality as she shared a wholesome family snap of Tommy asleep cuddling his son Tommy revealed their son's name on his top and shorts ahead of defeating World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall Molly also looked positively radiant in her elegant dress Sharing their opinion on X, one person said: 'Midas.

It's funny how they've missed the entire point of the story. It's one of the oldest and most famous cautionary tales.

'But they heard about someone being able to turn things into gold and thought it sounded great. ' Others said: 'Midas Fury... I just got flashbacks to higher English'; 'Saw Molly Mae calling her son Midas is ridiculous considering it relates to wealth/greed'. Another mused: 'Saw that Molly Mae named her baby Midas and was lik





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