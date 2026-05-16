Molly-Mae Hague Gushes Over Venezuela Fury at Her Wedding

Molly-Mae Hague shared adorable snaps of Venezuela Fury cuddling Bambi on Instagram, revealing a stunning six-tiered blue wedding cake decorated with flowers. The influencer also attended the wedding with her daughter as a bridesmaid.

Molly-Mae Hague gushed over 'beautiful bride' Venezuela Fury as she shared adorable snaps of the bride cuddling Bambi on Instagram. Molly-Mae also revealed the couple's impressive six-tiered blue wedding cake , which featured a cascade of blue and yellow flowers.

The influencer attended the wedding with her daughter, taking her daughter as one of the 18 bridesmaids. The wedding ceremony was held at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's in the Isle of Man. Afterward, Molly and Bambi left on a private jet





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Molly-Mae Hague Venezuela Fury Wedding Cake Private Jet Traditional Wedding Attire Crocs Fury Family Isle Of Man Bonding With Her Daughter Attending As A Bridesmaid

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