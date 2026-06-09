Molly-Mae Hague Hints at Baby Name Reveal During Tommy Fury's Fight

Molly-Mae Hague has dropped hints about her newborn son's name, with Tommy Fury's June 13 fight against Eddie Hall potentially serving as the reveal moment, following the pattern of Bambi's name announcement.

While the internet was busy wiping away tears over Bambi meeting her baby brother, a much larger narrative was unfolding behind the scenes. Molly-Mae Hague has been dropping subtle clues about her newborn son's name, and all eyes are now on Tommy Fury's upcoming fight on 13 June, which could serve as the grand reveal.

When Tommy faced Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia in 2023, he walked into the ring with his daughter Bambi's name emblazoned in gold lettering on his robe. Now, as he prepares to step into the ring against Eddie Hall in Manchester on 13 June, fans are speculating that the same tactic might be used to announce the name of their second child.

Molly-Mae has already teased that the name 'sounds so good' with the surname Fury and that it 'just feels right,' though she warned fans they might 'hate' her choice. The birth itself was confirmed on 3 June with a black-and-white family snap captioned 'and then there were 4,' but the couple kept the baby's sex private for days, leaving followers guessing.

Molly-Mae and Tommy finally confirmed on 7 June that they had welcomed a baby boy, sharing an emotional Instagram video of three-year-old daughter Bambi cradling her newborn sibling for the first time. The clip, set to a heartwarming soundtrack, shows Tommy picking up Bambi and placing her on Molly-Mae's hospital bed so she can meet the new arrival.

'Do you want to hold him? ' Molly-Mae asks, prompting a quiet nod from Bambi as she gently wraps her arms around her little brother. The caption reads 'There's your little brother' alongside a blue heart emoji, immediately sparking a wave of congratulations from fans and fellow celebrities. The couple, who first met on the fifth series of Love Island in 2019, have navigated a tumultuous journey to get here.

They split in 2024 after Tommy turned to alcohol following an injury, as he later revealed to the BBC. However, less than a year later, Molly-Mae confirmed they were back together, noting that Tommy had been sober for four months and that 'things are looking so much better.

' Molly-Mae announced her second pregnancy in February 2026 with a sweet video showing Bambi wearing a 'big sister' jumper, posted to her 8 million Instagram followers. The 27-year-old has been candid about the pressures of expanding her family, admitting in a previous Cosmopolitan UK interview that she feels 'a real pressure' to give Bambi a sibling because her own life would not have been the same without her sister.

Fellow Love Island star Maura Higgins was among the first to comment on the gender reveal post, writing 'So special,' while former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan and Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan-Blyth also rushed to congratulate the couple. As the date of Tommy's fight draws nearer, speculation is mounting that the ring could become the stage for yet another memorable name reveal.

With Molly-Mae having already warned fans that the name might be controversial, all that remains is to wait and see what the couple has in store. Watch this space for 13 June





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