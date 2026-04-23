Molly-Mae Hague Prepares for Baby No. 2 with Shower & Reveals Newfound Fears

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague celebrated her upcoming second child with a baby shower while also opening up about the anxieties she's experienced since becoming a mother, revealing she now feels 'so scared of everything'.

Molly-Mae Hague is preparing for the arrival of her second child, celebrating with a beautiful baby shower brunch organized by her manager, Francesca Britton. The event, shared on Instagram, showcased a chic white aesthetic with stunning floral arrangements and luxurious gifts like Diptyque candles.

Molly-Mae and her fiancé, Tommy Fury, are eagerly awaiting the birth of their second child, due on June 12th, joining their three-year-old daughter, Bambi. Beyond the joyous occasion, Molly-Mae has recently opened up about the profound changes motherhood has brought to her perspective on life and safety. In a recent YouTube vlog, she revealed a significant increase in her anxieties, admitting she now feels 'so scared of everything.

' This shift stems from the immense responsibility she feels for her daughter, Bambi, and the desire to protect her at all costs. She described a newfound awareness of potential dangers in everyday situations, from car rides to plane journeys, a stark contrast to her previously fearless nature. She used to be the 'non-scared one' in her friend group, readily embracing adventurous activities and horror movies without hesitation.

Now, she finds herself constantly vigilant, anticipating potential harm to both herself and Bambi. Molly-Mae explained that becoming a mother has fundamentally altered her sense of danger, making her acutely aware of the need to safeguard herself to ensure she can continue to care for her child. She emphasized that her life is no longer solely her own; she is now living for and protecting Bambi.

The shift in her mindset has been so dramatic that even her fiancé, Tommy Fury, has noticed the change. She recounted a recent incident where Tommy observed her heightened anxiety with a look of disbelief. Despite her newfound fears, Molly-Mae addressed recent concerns regarding Tommy's scheduled boxing match against Eddie Hall on June 13th, just a day after her due date. She reassured fans that she is comfortable with the arrangement, dispelling rumors of family worry.

The baby shower itself was a testament to the love and support surrounding Molly-Mae, featuring activities like bouquet-making and cake decorating, creating a perfect and thoughtful afternoon. The decor included elegant touches like bud vases filled with red ranunculus and pincushion flowers, alongside White Company diffusers, creating a serene and welcoming atmosphere. The gifts received reflected the thoughtfulness of her friends and family, with luxurious items like Diptyque candles and fragrances adding to the celebratory mood.

Molly-Mae expressed her gratitude for Francesca's meticulous planning, describing the event as 'the most thoughtful, perfect afternoon' and declaring herself 'one lucky, lucky girl.

' This period of anticipation and preparation is clearly a time of both joy and introspection for Molly-Mae. While she embraces the excitement of welcoming another child into her life, she is also grappling with the emotional and psychological changes that come with motherhood. Her candid discussion about her anxieties highlights the often-unspoken fears that many parents experience, emphasizing the profound responsibility and protective instincts that accompany raising a child.

The contrast between her previous carefree attitude and her current state of heightened awareness underscores the transformative power of parenthood. The upcoming boxing match, while initially a source of concern for some, has been addressed by Molly-Mae, demonstrating her trust in Tommy and her ability to navigate the challenges of balancing her personal life with his professional commitments.

Ultimately, Molly-Mae's journey is a relatable one, showcasing the complexities and joys of motherhood, and the enduring love that drives her to protect and provide for her growing family. She is navigating the excitement of a new arrival while also acknowledging the very real anxieties that come with the immense responsibility of being a mother





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