Molly-Mae Hague's Stylish Heatave Outfit and Cooling Memory Foam Pillow

Molly-Mae Hague's heatwave styling inspiration, a cooling memory foam pillow, and affordable co-ord sets for summer holidays are featured in the news.

As the heatwave continues, many Brits are looking for ways to keep cool yet stylish during the warm weather. And while for most of us that means turning to shorts, tank tops and bikinis, some prefer a more modest, floaty approach that helps us keep us comfortable whilst remaining protected from the sun's harmful rays.

Recently, Molly-Mae Hague gave us some serious inspiration when it comes to heatwave styling with a floaty, lightweight and holiday-ready outfit. Spotted on PrettyLittleThing's website for a stunning campaign with the brand, the former Love Islander sported a gorgeous co-ord made up of Molly-Mae paired the look with some cream/beige platform flip flops, a woven handbag and some cream round sunnies for the ultimate neutral outfit. We can't get over how looks effortlessly chic she looks in her matching outfit.

Shoppers say this £36 cooling memory foam pillow delivers the 'best night's sleep' With a textured cheese-cloth makeup, the shirt comes in three additional colours: navy, brown and yellow. It has a relaxed fit that is fastened with three ties at its front.

Available in sizes four to 16 and petite, plus and classic options, the shirt is finished with balloon sleeves and a plunging neckline that calls for a statement neckline - like this Meanwhile, the wide-leg trousers are such a flattering silhouette and are fastened with a drawstring, making them extra comfortable. With a relaxed fit, these bottoms are ideal for days where something lightweight is required.

While the set is perfect for summer holidays and will really make a tan pop on post-beach days, some people may find it to be a little transparent (as it often the case with white clothing) - particularly as this set doesn't appear to have a lining. Wearing nude underweath is best for these sorts of garments. Although for those who don't want the bother of needing to cherry pick undies for outfits, a more colourful approach may be better.

For example, Made with a linen blend, both pieces are sure to be lightweight and breathable as the warmer months continue. Similarly, New Look's £24.99, £23.99, come in a two tone pink stripe and feature a sleeveless top with square neck and wide leg trousers. While PrettyLittleThing has no reviews of the co-ord just yet, we think fans of the Maebe founder will find this a perfect duo for any upcoming trip, whether in the UK or abroad.

Although it's worth noting that the brand warns: 'Please note: due to fabric used, colour may transfer.

' Made from polyester, it's important for the white set to be washed with other white items, to keep its look in tact. So keep this in mind





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Molly-Mae Hague Stylish Heatwave Outfit Cooling Memory Foam Pillow Co-Ord Sets Summer Holidays Prettylittlething New Look

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