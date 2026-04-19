Molly-Mae Hague's Swiss Babymoon Derailed by Plane Troubles

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague and fiancé Tommy Fury experienced a delay on their lavish Swiss babymoon due to a private plane malfunction, forcing an unexpected overnight stay in Zurich. The couple also celebrated Molly-Mae's Forbes 30 Under 30 recognition during their luxury getaway.

Molly-Mae Hague recently shared details of her luxurious babymoon in Switzerland , a trip that faced an unexpected delay on their return journey. The reality television personality and her fiancé, Tommy Fury , had booked a high-end experience at the Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne, with a suite costing approximately £2,791.52 per night, offering stunning panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and lake.

The resort also boasts an exclusive spa, which could elevate the nightly cost to around £3,737.96. This special getaway was planned as a surprise for Tommy ahead of his 27th birthday, marking their final trip as a family of three before the imminent arrival of their second child, expected at the beginning of June. Molly-Mae documented some moments of their Swiss escape on social media, including a sweet photograph of herself and Tommy on a boat trip, captioned simply as 'Mum and dad.' The couple, who previously visited Switzerland three years prior with Molly-Mae's sister Zoe and brother-in-law Danny, expressed their desire to return to the picturesque location. Tommy, in particular, reminisced about their previous positive experience. The trip also coincided with a significant professional achievement for Molly-Mae, as she became the first Love Island contestant to be featured on Forbes' 30 Under 30 List, a testament to her thriving influencer career and estimated £20 million empire. The hotel celebrated her accomplishment by presenting her with flowers and a congratulatory card. However, their journey home was unexpectedly extended by an additional night due to a technical issue with their private plane. Upon attempting to board for their departure, Molly-Mae informed her followers that a problem with the aircraft's brakes prevented them from flying. This necessitated a last-minute hotel change, leading them to check into the opulent Dolder Grand in Zurich. Rates at this establishment can range significantly, from £900 to a staggering £13,000 per night. Molly-Mae expressed her gratitude to her sister, Zoe, who was looking after their daughter, Bambi, back home, humorously stating, 'Thank god for Auntie Zozo.' Once safely back in Cheshire, Molly-Mae shared heartwarming images of Bambi and Tommy enjoying a meal at a local restaurant, signalling their return to familiar surroundings after their eventful adventure





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Molly-Mae Hague Tommy Fury Babymoon Switzerland Private Jet

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