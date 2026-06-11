Molly-Mae Hague Shares Adorable Newborn Photos After 'Most Incredible Birth'

Molly-Mae Hague has shared sweet new photos of her newborn son, gushing over the incredible birth experience at the exclusive Portland maternity suite. The influencer is embracing the newborn bubble this time after struggling with her first daughter Bambi.

Molly-Mae Hague has shared a series of adorable new photos of her newborn son, gushing over what she described as the most incredible birth experience.

The 27-year-old influencer, who announced the arrival of her baby boy earlier this month, gave birth at the exclusive Portland maternity suite, a private hospital in London known for its luxurious birthing packages that can cost up to £30,000. In a candid Instagram post, Molly-Mae posted several sweet snaps, including one where she beams while cuddling her newborn on the hospital bed, another showing her on a birthing ball, and a picture of her partner Tommy Fury bringing a Joe and the Juice smoothie to her bedside.

She also included a heartwarming shot of the couple cradling their son alongside their daughter Bambi. Molly-Mae captioned the photo dump with a heartfelt message, saying she will never get over that day and calling it the most incredible birth she could have ever asked for. The Portland hospital is a favorite among royals and A-listers, with Meghan Markle having given birth to her eldest child Archie there, and Princess Eugenie and Sarah Ferguson both enjoying stays.

Other celebrities like Victoria Beckham, Elizabeth Hurley, and Michelle Keegan have also chosen the facility for their deliveries. Just a day before the photos, Molly-Mae thanked her baby boy for healing her newborn fears, revealing that she had struggled immensely with the newborn stage after the birth of her first child Bambi back in 2025. She admitted she would have been terrified of a positive pregnancy test and found the newborn period daunting and unenjoyable.

However, this time around, she feels a profound peace and happiness that she wished for but did not know would come, noting that the difference compared to Bambi is indescribable. Meanwhile, sources have confirmed that the couple plans to reveal their son's name on Tommy Fury's shorts during his upcoming fight against Eddie Hall on Saturday. Tommy previously used this method to announce Bambi's name.

A source told The Sun that the little man's name will be on Tommy's shorts, along with Bambi's, and that it was Tommy's idea. Molly-Mae is said to be obsessed with the plan and hopes to be present for the reveal, which will be accompanied by blue fireworks and music.

The influencer has been soaking up the newborn bubble at home, sharing a cozy snap from her lounge of the thunderstorm outside and expressing her desire to never wake from this dream. She was also spotted leaving the hospital in London carrying her baby boy, dressed in blue, in a car seat, looking incredible in a navy outfit and writing that she is now a boy mum and is new to this





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