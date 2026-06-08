Molly-Mae Hague Shares Intimate Photo Breastfeeding Newborn Son in Family Update

Influencer Molly-Mae Hague posted a new Instagram update showing her breastfeeding her newborn son and spending time with partner Tommy Fury and their three-year-old daughter Bambi. The family is adjusting to life as a foursome at their Cheshire home, while Tommy prepares for an upcoming boxing match, having returned to training shortly after the birth.

Molly-Mae Hague shared a heartfelt update on Instagram Monday evening, revealing a tender moment of her breastfeeding her newborn son. The 27-year-old influencer, who recently welcomed her second child with partner Tommy Fury , expressed her joy at becoming a mother of two.

The family of four is currently enjoying time together at their luxury home in Cheshire, valued at £4.75 million. In the photos, Molly beams while nursing her infant, whose name remains undisclosed, as Tommy cuddles their three-year-old daughter, Bambi, on the sofa. Molly captioned the post with the simple but profound statement: 'Family of four!!! I can't believe I have two children.

' Another image shows Tommy, a professional boxer, looking content as the baby boy rests peacefully on his chest, accompanied by the caption 'A perfect first week with you. ' This latest update follows the couple's announcement last week that they had welcomed a baby boy. Molly had initially kept the child's gender and name private, sharing only a photo series with the caption '… and then there were 4.

' Daughter Bambi was photographed meeting her new brother at the hospital, wearing her signature Miffy-themed clothing, which sparked speculation among fans about the newborn's potential name. Earlier in the pregnancy, Molly and Tommy discovered they were having a boy and celebrated the moment with Bambi by popping a blue confetti balloon, a scene Molly described as 'Just the luckiest.

' She later reflected on the experience, writing: 'Nearly 9 months on from finding out we'd been blessed with a boy... and I still can't believe it. ' The family has been inundated with congratulatory messages from celebrity friends, including Molly's sister Zoe, TOWIE's Samantha Faiers, and Holly Hagan. While the family savors this new chapter, Tommy Fury faced an early return to his training camp less than 24 hours after the birth.

The boxer, scheduled to fight retired strongman Eddie Hall on June 13, flew via private jet back to Manchester. A source told The Sun that Tommy was 'absolutely devastated' to leave his family so soon but understood the necessity of focusing on his upcoming bout. Molly, though also upset, is surrounded by support and is understanding of his obligations.

The couple was photographed reunited at a church service with their children on Sunday, demonstrating their commitment to navigating this busy period together. In the midst of it all, Molly hinted that the baby's name might be revealed in a unique way-possibly embroidered on Tommy's fight shorts for the June 13 match, continuing the tradition of honoring their children in his boxing gear





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Molly-Mae Hague Tommy Fury Newborn Baby Breastfeeding Family Of Four Cheshire Home Baby Name Boxer Eddie Hall Fight

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