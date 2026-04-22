Molly-Mae Hague Shows Baby Bump and Reveals Newfound Fears About Safety

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague was spotted on a solo outing while pregnant with her second child, and has opened up about her increased anxiety and fearfulness since becoming a mother to daughter Bambi.

Molly-Mae Hague was seen enjoying a solo outing to a nail salon in Cheshire on Wednesday, subtly showcasing her growing baby bump as she prepares for the arrival of her second child.

The 26-year-old Love Island star opted for a casual yet stylish look, pairing a trendy taupe jacket and cropped sweatshirt with grey joggers from her own Maebe clothing line, cleverly folded at the waistband to reveal a glimpse of her stomach. Following a recent lavish babymoon with boyfriend Tommy Fury in Switzerland, where they celebrated his upcoming 27th birthday, Molly-Mae is currently 33 weeks pregnant and already a mother to three-year-old Bambi.

Beyond the public appearances and luxurious getaways, Molly-Mae recently shared a vulnerable side in her latest YouTube vlog, detailing how motherhood has profoundly altered her perspective on life and safety. She confessed to experiencing a significant increase in anxiety, admitting she now feels 'so scared of everything' since becoming a mother.

What was once a fearless spirit, comfortable with risk and adventure – skiing down mountains, enjoying horror movies, and riding rollercoasters – has transformed into someone who 'sees danger around every single corner.

' This newfound fear extends to everyday activities like leaving the house, taking Ubers, or even flying on planes, constantly worrying about the well-being of both herself and Bambi. She attributes this shift to the immense responsibility of being a parent, realizing she is now living not just for herself, but as a protector for her child.

This sense of duty has heightened her awareness of potential threats and created a desire to safeguard herself to ensure she can always be there for her daughter. The couple's recent babymoon was a display of luxury, staying in a stunning £2,791.52-a-night suite at the five-star Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne, complete with panoramic views, a fireplace, and a spacious master bedroom. They also indulged in spa treatments, potentially increasing the cost to £3,737.96 per night, and traveled via private plane.

Despite the opulence, Molly-Mae has also addressed fan concerns regarding Tommy Fury’s planned boxing match scheduled shortly after her due date, demonstrating a commitment to navigating the challenges of parenthood and public life. Her candid discussion about her anxieties offers a relatable insight into the emotional complexities of motherhood, highlighting the profound impact it can have on one's sense of self and perception of the world.

The transformation from a carefree adventurer to a protective mother is a powerful illustration of the sacrifices and anxieties that often accompany the joys of parenthood





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