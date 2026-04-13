Molly-Mae Hague Shows Off Baby Bump and Addresses Tommy Fury's Fight Concerns

Molly-Mae Hague shares holiday photos showcasing her baby bump and addresses concerns about Tommy Fury's upcoming boxing match. The former Love Island star is expecting her second child and assures fans of their well-planned approach to the situation. Her maternity fashion and her and Tommy's reactions to the upcoming fight and birth of their second child are covered.

Molly-Mae Hague , the former Love Island star, is radiating joy as she prepares for the arrival of her second child with Tommy Fury . The couple, already parents to their daughter Bambi, are eagerly anticipating the expansion of their family. Molly-Mae recently shared a series of stunning holiday snaps on Instagram, showcasing her growing baby bump in various fashionable ensembles. In one picture, she elegantly posed in a brown bikini paired with undone blue striped pyjamas, highlighting her pregnancy curves. Another photo captured her in a sheer white co-ord that beautifully displayed her bump. The captivating images were accompanied by the caption Summer loading, which resonated with fans who showered her with compliments and well wishes.

This announcement was followed by a glowing comment from Paris Fury, the wife of Tyson Fury, also known as Tommy's brother. The television personality, a successful influencer and entrepreneur, took this trip with the beauty brand LookFantastic, with whom she shares a long-standing partnership, to capture the photos.

Amidst the excitement of her pregnancy, Molly-Mae has also addressed concerns regarding Tommy Fury's upcoming boxing match. With the fight scheduled for June 13th at the AO Arena in Manchester, and her due date around the same time, many fans expressed worry. In a Q&A session on her YouTube channel, Molly-Mae reassured her followers that she and Tommy have a well-thought-out plan in place. She stated that she is feeling really good about the situation, emphasizing the positive aspects of the fight for Tommy, who has not had a match in over a year. She also revealed that the birth of her baby will take place in London, where she gave birth to their first child, Bambi, at The Portland Hospital. She conveyed her happiness that Tommy has something to focus on and look forward to, highlighting the supportive role he will play when she returns home.

Molly-Mae conveyed that she feels no worry at all about Tommy's upcoming fight and will have his support during and after the birth of their baby. She is delighted for him to be able to focus on his boxing again after having some time off. She expressed that she feels lucky to have someone to look forward to in the fight.

The couple's relationship has captured the attention of many since their time on Love Island. Their journey together, from meeting on the reality show to building a family, has been documented on social media and in various media outlets. Their love story continues to evolve, now with the impending arrival of a new member of the family. The anticipation builds for the arrival of the couple's second child, and the public eagerly awaits updates on this exciting chapter in their lives. The former Love Island star is seen as a role model, due to her success in multiple business ventures and how she has grown in confidence since her television debut. The fans adore her sense of style and business ventures





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