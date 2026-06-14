Molly-Mae Hague Shows Off Post-Baby Figure at Tommy Fury Fight as They Reveal Son's Name Midas

Molly-Mae Hague joined boyfriend Tommy Fury at his boxing match against Eddie Hall just days after giving birth, revealing their newborn son's name, Midas, while wearing a dress from her Maebe brand. Fans debated the mythological name's implications as Tommy credited Molly for managing their family during his training.

Influencer Molly-Mae Hague made a striking return to the public eye just days after giving birth to her second child, attending boyfriend Tommy Fury 's high-profile boxing match in Manchester.

The 27-year-old, who welcomed her newborn son earlier this month, appeared radiant in a cream-colored fitted dress from her own fashion brand, Maebe, showcasing her post-pregnancy figure. The event was a significant double moment for the couple: not only did Fury secure a victory in the ring against former strongman Eddie Hall, but the bout also served as the platform to officially reveal their baby's name-Midas-which was embroidered on the boxer's shorts.

Following the fight, Molly-Mae shared a heartfelt snapshot on Instagram capturing a quiet family moment: Tommy asleep and cuddling their newborn. Her caption read, '20,000 people in an arena last night… but just us four this morning,' highlighting the contrast between the spectacle of the fight and the intimate joy of their growing family.

She also posted a full-length photo of her outfit, the Power Fitted Dress from Maebe, which retails for £90, drawing attention from fans and fashion followers alike. Meanwhile, Tommy Fury took to social media to express gratitude to Molly for 'holding down the fort with our two beautiful children' while he trained, dedicating his performance to his son and thanking the crowd for their support. The name Midas, drawn from Greek mythology, has sparked considerable discussion among fans and commentators.

The mythological King Midas is famed for his 'golden touch,' a gift that turned everything he touched to gold but ultimately became a curse, transforming his food and even his daughter into inanimate gold. This cautionary tale about greed and the perils of unchecked desire contrasts with the typically positive 'Midas touch' idiom denoting exceptional success.

Many social media users criticized the couple for seemingly overlooking the darker aspects of the myth, with some suggesting they 'missed the point' of the story. Others made playful comparisons to brands or Disney characters, while a segment of their audience defended the choice as 'gorgeous' and fitting. Molly-Mae gave birth in a luxurious Portland maternity suite, where birthing packages can cost up to £30,000, underscoring the couple's affluent lifestyle.

Her rapid return to a public appearance, less than two weeks postpartum, drew both admiration for her physique and scrutiny over the pressure on new mothers. Fans praised her as a 'goddess' and expressed awe at her quick recovery, though some noted the privilege of having extensive support. The event and its surrounding commentary reflect broader cultural conversations about celebrity parenthood, name choices, and the intersection of personal branding with family life.

The extensive online reaction to the name Midas-ranging from mythological critique to jokes about insurance companies and alternative names like 'Thumper'-demonstrates how public figures' personal decisions become fodder for widespread analysis. The Furys, both prominent in their respective fields (influencer marketing and professional boxing), continue to blend their family narrative with their public personas, keeping their millions of followers engaged with every detail





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Molly-Mae Hague Tommy Fury Midas Name Boxing Match Post-Baby Body Greek Mythology Instagram Maebe Brand Celebrity Baby Eddie Hall

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